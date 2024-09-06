Abigail Dromo has flaunted the ballet skills she had learned from her time enrolled at Vivie's Dance and Theatre Academy

Dressed in a green tulle dress, the Britain's Got Talent star joined her other mates in the ballet class to show off their skills

Many people applauded Abigail for expanding her dancing portfolio, while others talked about her impressive ballet moves

Talented Ghanaian dancer, Abigail Dromo, has added ballet dancing to her ambitious list of dancing skills.

Abigail Dromo impresses at ballet practice

In the video posted on the TikTok of @ankraht9gmail.com, Abigail was seen standing in a line with other ballet dancers.

They had bold number tags placed on their chests. The other young girls had different numbers, but Abigail's was 23.

The Britain's Got Talent star rocked a beautiful green tulle dress. She wore a pair of stockings underneath the mini skirt and completed her look by wearing a pair of pointed shoes.

In the video, the TV3 Talented Kidz Season 14 winner was seen showing off the skills she had learned from Vivie's Dance and Theatre Academy.

Below is the video of Abigail Dromo at ballet practice:

Reactions to Abigail Dromo's ballet video

Many people in the comments section of the video hailed Abigail for exploring other dancing genres. They talked about how talented she was and how she was acing her ballet classes.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Abigail's ballet practice video:

ZINETH DEL GADOR 😍👅😍🔥🩸said:

"😂Ghanaians our own be azonto and afrobeat 😂you just Dey let the kids stress"

Judith said:

"Abigail is different 😫, She’s got different talents . Gods protection over ya life 🙏"

Loveone💖💖💖 said:

"Abigail is blessed and can do anything 😘😘😘😘"

PINKERT ARTHUR ❤️ said:

"You are really born to win Abigail 🙏🙏🙏🙏much love ❤️❤️❤️"

Thelma Bilson said:

"I thought she knew only asokpo and azonto"

Abigail lands major ambassadorial deal

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo was unveiled as an ambassador at an exclusive deal signing.

In the video, the BGT star was seen in the company of her purported managers, at the Ghana Health Service office in Accra.

Many social media users who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate Abigail.

