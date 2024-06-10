Afua Nash: Ghanaian TikToker Who Went Viral For Eating GH¢25 Worth Of Gobɛ Jilted By Boyfriend
- A video of Afua Nash talking about her personal life and how she broke up with her boyfriend has gone viral
- She explained that her boyfriend jilted her simply because she used his money to buy food
- Many people who commented on the video were delighted with the sincerity of Afua Nash
Afua Nash, a Ghanaian TikToker who became an internet sensation after videos of her eating went viral, has revealed that she is now single.
Known in real life as Clemntina Nkrumah, Afua Nash, in an interview with Kwkeu Manu, revealed that she broke up with her because of food.
The foodie said it all happened after she took money that had been allocated by her boyfriend to pay his house rent to buy food.
"I told him we should use the money to buy food instead of giving it to his landlord. When he returned from work, I had taken his rent money to buy food now brother Paul has jilted me, all because I eat too much."
She said the act infuriated her lover, who then decided to part ways with her.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 31,000 views and 100 comments.
Watch the video below
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the video's comment section were impressed by Afua Nash's sincerity. Many confessed that they truly admire her despite her eating habits.
@besteady951 indicated:
She makes life easier and simple for herself. That's great
@popebenson5921 replied:
She is so organic and free minded. God bless her !
@elishakesse2921
Ahaa, with her tone i said she is a kwahu lady. Proud kwahunian
My dear daughter I love you so dearly eating is for a period of time just relax no one buys you God bless you
