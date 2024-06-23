A video of renowned Ghanaian 'glutton' Afua Nash speaking on the reasons for her gluttony has surfaced online

In an interview with Zionfelix, Afua clarified that she has a stomach ulcer, hence her frequent eating

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian lady Afua Nash, who became famous for consuming GH¢25 worth of gari, beans, and plantain, popularly known as gɔbɛ, at a sitting, has opened up about why she eats so much.

Speaking in an interview, she disclosed that she has a health condition that requires her to eat frequently to stay comfortable.

Afua Nash is known to perform exploits with food; for instance, she went viral after the epic video of her eating GH¢25 worth of gɔbɛ surfaced online.

Afua has been filmed drinking GH¢10 worth of porridge with bread, etc. and also captured swallowing 15 boiled eggs in one sitting.

Ghanaians considered forgiving her after the first video, but they realized that aggressive eating was her habit after she released subsequent videos.

The young Ghanaian lady, however, clarified in an interview with Zionfelix that she eats a lot for fear of getting complications from her condition.

Netizens react to Afua Nash's reason for eating too much

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

@dilove35 wrote:

"Is true I myself I hav ulcer is not easy."

@emmanuelkyei8942 wrote:

"Today de3 no pajamas."

@Stella_Gray wrote:

"She has become a celeb."

@Eddy wrote:

"Hmmm ulcer it’s not easy oo."

@Del wrote:

"Hunger is not the cause of ulcer."

