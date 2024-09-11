The Ghanaian gospel music industry has seen a lot of divorce cases among female singers in the past

The latest to confirm her divorce is Ohemaa Mercy, who claims to have received a confirmation from God

In this article, YEN.com.gh lists some of the divorce cases of female gospel stars and the stories behind them

It is no secret that entertainers tend to have difficult marriages worldwide, and gospel singers are also not spared in this regard.

The situation in Ghana is not different from what pertains in other parts of the world, as some gospel stars have had their marriage.

From recent to old, YEN.com.gh brings a list of some female gospel artistes whose marriages have failed.

Ohemaa Mercy, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, Empress Gifty, and Obaapa Christy are among the gospel singers who have suffered divorces. Photo source: @ohemaamercyofficial, @empress_gifty, @obaachristyofficial

Source: Instagram

Below are some top female musicians whose marriages have ended in divorce:

1. Ohemaa Mercy:

Ace singer Ohemaa Mercy had been widely rumoured to have divorced her husband, Isaac Twum Ampofo.

While she had remained silent over the past few years, the Edin Jesus hitmaker recently confirmed that her marriage, which produced three sons, had ended.

Her claim that she got confirmation from God before going ahead with the divorce triggered online backlash.

2. Joyce Blessing:

Victory singer, Joyce Blessing left her marriage about four years ago in a bitter divorce. There were rumours of suspicion of infidelity, leading her then-husband, Dave Joy, to request DNA tests on their children

Despite the bitter divorce, the Victory singer hopes to get married again. She recently hinted that she had not given up on love and would remarry under the right circumstances.

3. Empress Gifty:

Now known in showbiz as Empress Gifty, the gospel singer was formerly married to Pastor Prince Elisha Osei. Their 10-year-old marriage officially ended in 2017 amid reports that Pastor Osei had threatened to take his life if the marriage was not ended.

Two years after her divorce, she married Hopeson Adorye, formerly of the ruling NPP and now with Alan Kyerematen's Movement For Change.

Watch Empress Gifty speak about her divorce below:

4. Abena Serwaa Ophelia:

Formerly known in the music industry as Ophelia Nyantakyi, the gospel singer was married to Collins Nyantakyi. The stylish artiste changed her name after their marriage ended.

She confirmed her divorce while unveiling her new name before her 20th-anniversary celebration as a musician in 2017.

Below is a video of Abena Serwaa Ophelia confirming her divorce:

5. Agnes Opoku Agyemang:

Agnes Opoku Agyemang was once married to Pastor Cudjoe of Fire Chapel in Kumasi, but their marriage ended unceremoniously. She remarried in 2019, nine years after her divorce.

The Mensan M'akyi hitmaker is on record to have stated that her then-husband got married to another while still married to her. She even expressed regret at marrying a pastor.

Watch her video below:

6. Obaapa Christy:

Obaapa Christy was formerly known as Christiana Love. She changed her name after her marriage with Pastor Hammond Love collapsed in 2010.

There were accusations and counter-accusations of infidelity and many other things between the two.

Obaapa married Nana Yaw Frankie in 2012, but her ex-husband has constantly been on her case. Recently, he insulted her on social media over what he deemed unpleasant comments about him.

Watch Obaapa speak on her divorce below:

7. Esther Smith:

In 2008, Esther Smith divorced her former husband, Rev. Ahenkan Bonsu, after four years of marriage.

She said he was sleeping with their house help. She also accused him of beating her up and likened her situation to Nigeria's Osinachi years later.

At the time of the divorce, the Ma Ye Nhyira hitmaker was reportedly in Germany to deliver their third child and has been domiciled abroad for the last decade.

Watch the video below:

Diana Hopeson:

Born Diana Botchway, the former MUSIGA president made a name for herself as Diana Akiwumi after releasing her first album, If Jesus Says Yes, in 1991.

She had married Reverend Samuel Akiwumi, an Assemblies of God pastor, in 1990, when she was barely 21 years old, and was thus using his name.

Seven years after their marriage, the couple divorced. Hopeson, who is now married to Reverend Emmanuel Hopeson, shared in an interview that her first husband suffered from bipolar disorder and thus made their relationship suffer.

Lady Prempeh calls out Esther Smith

Meanwhile, Lady Prempeh was billed to perform at Esther Smith's concert at the Perez Dome in Accra but could not.

The gospel singer has released a video on TikTok explaining her absence at the well-supported event.

According to Lady Prempeh, she was available but was not called upon to perform at the Accra concert.

Source: YEN.com.gh