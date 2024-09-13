Jordin Sparks was hyped on her X page about her collaboration with Stonebwoy amid her album release

The American singer quoted a post by Stonebwoy about the collaboration, which is off her newly released album 'No Restrictions', hyping up the Ghanaian musician

The album was released on Friday, September 13, 2024, and Stonebwoy is featured on track number ten, 'No Cry'

Jordin Sparks has sparked reactions on social media following the release of her new album, 'No Restrictions,' on Friday, September 13, 2024. The American singer has been hyping her collaboration with Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, featured on track ten, titled 'No Cry.'

On her X account, Jordin Sparks responded to Stonebwoy's post about the song, expressing excitement about the partnership.

The song, which blends the singer's R&B style with Stonebwoy's Afro-dancehall, has been one of the album's most streamed since its release. Many Ghanaians on social media have reacted positively to the collaboration.

Stonebwoy has collaborated with other international artistes in addition to the 'No Air' hitmaker. The Afro-dancehall sensation has collaborated with Russ and Angelique Kidjo, among others.

Stonebwoy and Jordin Sparks excite Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DerickJim3 said:

"@stonebwoy never disappoint..he always delivers. That's why the people love to work with him.👏"

BenMakafui commented:

"This isn't the kinda verse that was written for someone to take like 10x before he got what they wanted to. This is 💯 @stonebwoy"

OriafoBaba wrote:

"I am waiting for this album with nakedness; I just wanna mad ❤ with No AIR, even if Chris brown wanna give me air conditioning..."

NanaMugabe1 said:

"@JordinSparks having @stonebwoy on the album is the best thing I had to pray for this week"

