Jordin Sparks has released her new studio album featuring Ghanaian Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy

An old video of the songstress in an interview with Berla Mundi about the collab has surfaced online

She hailed Stonebwoy's vocals and delivery, which stuck with her after their first moment in the studio

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was one of several collaborations on Jordin Spark's new album No Restrictions.

The album, released on September 13, has gained significant traction among Ghanaian fans due to her collaboration with Stonebwoy.

An old video of Jordin Sparks speaking about her collaboration with Stonebwoy is trending. Photo source: X/JordinSparks, X/Stonebwoy

In an old interview with Berla Mundi, Jordin Sparks recounted her relationship with Stonebwoy and how their collaboration became a reality.

The two met during the Grammy weekend last year. Jordin Sparks said she had just wrapped up an interview and was taking press shots when Stonebwoy's handler walked up to her and introduced them.

She said Stonebwoy mesmerised her with his vocal range during their time in the studio recording for their collaboration No Cry off her new album.

The singer renowned for her hit single No Air with Chris Brown described her encounter with Stonewoy as divine as she got to meet Dr Louisa.

She added that Stonebwoy had invited her to Ghana, and she was looking forward to performing in the country for the first time.

Ghanaians react to Jordin Spark's Stonebwoy collab

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from and in reaction to Stonebwoy's collaboration with Jordin Sparks off the latter's no Restrictions album.

Jordin Sparks hypes Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordin Sparks had shared her reaction after her new album with Stonewoy dropped.

On her official X account, she reacted to 1GAD's post about the song, expressing excitement about the new collaboration.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

