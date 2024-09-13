Gospel singer Joe Mettle has released his new nine-track live-recorded album, Songs of the Spirit

The album comes a few weeks after its live recording and concert held in East Legon, Accra

Several reviews about the album have surfaced on social media a few hours after the album went live on digital stores

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer and preacher Joe Mettle has released his eighth album, Songs of the Spirit.

The nine-track album dropped on September 13, a few weeks after Joe Mettle hosted his live recording concert for the project.

Songs of the Spirit complement Joe Mettle's critically acclaimed album collection, which includes the high-striding Wind of Revival.

Joe Mettle's new album features his spirit-filled collaboration with Sandra Boakye-Duah, Give Me Oil, and his latest with Nigeria's Sunmisola Agbebi, Oba Awon Oba.

The newly released Songs of the Spirit album features six collaborators, including Luigi Maclean and Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye Jr.

It comes after his ambitious music experience at the 40k capacity Accra Sports Stadium.

Fans react to Joe Mettle's album

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Joe Mettle's new album.

@jocelyneahoube5058 said:

"God bless you sir. This song comes at the right time for me. Jesus, I need more of You in this pressure everywhere. I need more of You, because I need to know that you are present, so I do not forget you. I need more of You to hear your voice and follow you,. We need more of You oh Lord."

@nthabisengmokhele7341 remarked:

"This song sets an atmosphere of deep meditation on the word of God."

@opheliamensah9394 noted:

"FATHER BR GLORIFY. We are grateful, Son of zion. God bless you for your devotion and sacrifices to the body of Christ."

Joe Mettle recounts collaboration with family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joe Mettle opened up about how he maintains a healthy work-life balance with his family.

Speaking to Hitz FM's Andy Dosty, Joe Mettle extolled his wife and recounted how his young daughter inspired his smash hit single Kadosh. He added that an upcoming collaboration with his wife was in the pipeline.

