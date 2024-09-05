Stonebwoy will perform alongside other artistes at the 115th birthday celebration of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

The event, which is slated for September 22, 2024, will take place at the Nass School Park in Nkroful, the hometown of Dr Kwame Nkrumah

The news of Stonebwoy's upcoming performance at the music event triggered excitement among his fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been announced as a performer at Dr Kwame Nkrumah's birthday celebration concert.

Stonebwoy announced for Dr Kwame Nkrumah's event

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy expressed his excitement at sharing the news of his appearance at the event to celebrate the 115th birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah in his hometown, Nkroful.

The music event, called Journey 2 Nkroful, will take place in the Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School (NASS) school park on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The dancehall artiste noted that it was a free event and urged fans to come in large numbers to support their favourite artistes and honour Ghana's founding father's remarkable legacy.

The BHIM Nation recently delivered an electrifying performance at the 4th edition of the AfroFresh music concert in Belgium on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy performed many of his hit songs and received a massive ovation from the crowd, who were thrilled to witness him mount the stage and give them a memorable experience.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy's upcoming performance excites fans

The news of Stonebwoy's performance at Dr Kwame Nkrumah's birthday celebration event in Nkroful triggered excitement and anticipation among fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@Michaelmich_ed2 commented:

"I am interested in this."

@idrgafwhatever commented:

"Will be there."

@sebastineogb commented:

"I wish him all the best 💖."

@stellaamarach14 commented:

@abdulahmed332 👍."

@abdulahmed332 commented:

"Stone boy doing it."

@_IamAsantewaah commented:

"I will be there."

@DavidPine_ commented:

"I am sure it is going to be an amazing performance."

@Amzee2022 commented:

"Congratulations to him."

Jordin Sparks eulogises Stonebwoy after album feature

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordin Sparks shared the tracklist for her upcoming No Restrictions album, which includes a collaboration with Stonebwoy.

The American Grammy-nominated singer praised and expressed her gratitude to Stonebwoy, whom she considers her friend, for working with her on their highly anticipated collaboration, No Cry, the tenth song on the album.

