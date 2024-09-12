Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats singer Ebo Taylor has released a new song titled Obra Akyedzi (Gift of Life)

The song is the second track off his highly anticipated album with Jazz Is Dead, expected to drop in October

The new song has caused significant traction on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

88-year-old Ghanaian highlife singer Ebo Taylor is set to release his new controversially titled album Jazz Is Dead.

The second track from the highly anticipated album, produced by renowned producers Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, has been released.

Ebo Taylor to go on tour with Pat Thomas. Photo source: Instagram/EboTaylor

Source: Instagram

Adrian has worked with several global acts, including Kendrick Lamar, while Muhammed was a member of A Tribe Called Quest.

Ebo Taylor's music career dates back to the early 60's in bands like the Stargazers and the Broadway Dance Band.

He formed his own dance band, Black Star Highlife Band, which collaborated with the Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and other highlife legends like Ck Mann and Pat Thomas.

Many global acts, including Usher and Kelly Rowland, have sampled Ebo Taylor's works, making him one of the most culturally iconic stars in Ghana's music history.

The album with Jazz Is Dead will be released ahead of Ebo Taylor's joint tour with Pat Thomas. The highlife luminary has announced over 15 tour destinations, including New York and Mexico City.

Ebo Taylor excites Ghanaian fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans about Ebo Taylor's new music and packed itinerary for the remaining year.

@thegud_neighbor said:

"Legendary Ebo Taylor. Not celebrated enough in Ghana"

@profdublyn_zee wrote:

"I’m going to get my copy on iTunes asap!"

@timelesscityzen remarked:

"Not congruent with Gen Z"

@StanleyBiney4 noted:

"My Dad on the drums and backing vocals(one on the left)❤. Proud."

Arsenal taps Ebo Taylor for new kit campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the English top flight had unveiled its new away kit for the 2024-25 season.

The kit's design has a touch of African sense. Arsenal recruited Ebo Taylor's song as a befitting song for the culturally significant jersey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh