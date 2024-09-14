Vanessa Nicole's father has reacted to the recent utterances and actions of Funny Face

In a video, he denied having taken any drastic measures against Funny Face, be it spiritually or physically

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments by Vanessa Nicole's father

Jah Wizdom, the father of Vanessa Nicole, has broken his silence on the recent actions and utterances of embattled Ghanaian actor Funny Face.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Fellow Ghanaianz TV, the middle-aged man who looked calm refuted claims that he is the mastermind behind the recent suffering of the actor

When quizzed if he agrees with calls for Funny Face to immediately render an unqualified apology to him, Jah Wizdom shared a different perspective on the issue.

Jah Wizdom urged the embattled comic actor to get forgiveness from his people and family for bringing their names into disrepute.

He added that it is only after that has been done that Funny Face must consider asking him for forgiveness regarding utterances he has made about his family.

He also added the suffering of Funny Face should not be blamed on anyone but the actor himself.

"You reap what you sow, I have not done anything spiritually against Funny Face, his own actions have led him to where he is today."

At the time of writing, the video of Jah Wizdom's interview had received over 2000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to advice given to Funny Face

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared opinions on the advice given to Funny Face.

Diamond Smith stated:

"Sef put put nkoaaaa, is only in Ghana that the moment someone start acting funny nor boom person will run for interview."

Festus Aidoo reacted:

"He is behind what funny is goin through."

Opro Denzy replied:

"That’s why u are ask to check the background of every family u want to get married in.if u go and u see ur mother inlaw or father inlaw."

Prince Kofi Owusu added:

"This man is full of wisdom. I really like how he choose his words."

Pat Opoku stated:

"He should try and forgive him na his brain is not functioning properly now. I hope he gets better soon."

