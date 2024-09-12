Comedian Funny Face shared screenshots of his blocklist across social media platforms as he was on a quest to garner real fans

In two different Instagram posts, the embattled comedian said that such accounts were blocked because they failed to share his content and buy into his projects

Many people reacted to the social media post and advised him to stay off social media, while others criticised him

Embattled comedian and actor Funny Face announced that he had blocked over 50,000 people across his social media platforms amid his rants online depicting his deteriorating mental health.

On Funny Face's Instagram, he posted screenshots of his blocklist on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms to which he was subscribed.

"I will show u .. da number of .. people I have blocked on Instagram for the past 4 days ... Close to 10,000 followers .. Facebook 12,000 followers blocked ++ Tiktok 16,000 people blocked ... Twitter 13,000 people people blocked"

Explaining his reasons for blocking such accounts, the mentally challenged comedian said that such accounts did not support his quest to become a better version of himself. He noted that he only needed a few real fans to support and share his projects on social media.

"Who won't push and support my agenda and bouncing back will be blocked. NO TIME FOR NEGATIVITY ... I only need 50,000 real and genuine followers who are going to share my content and support my projects .. you see how the fake and evil pretending fans can't hide their hate .. check my pages .. they are plenty der insulting me ❤️"

The father of three said that in the coming days, he would block close to 10 million followers and rained insults on them. He then thanked his genuine fans for their unconditional support.

"F*CK ALL my fake fans .. by next week .. am blocking 9,950,000=.. Nkwasiaaa Fuooorrrrr .. Ashawo fuooor mmmba *-+* .. GOD bless my genuine and real fans .. i pray and wish you will be part of the last 50,000 out of the inconing blocking"

Reactions to Funny Face's block list

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Funny Face's block list:

shika_ella said:

"Funny face am still praying for you my dear🙏🙏🙏God will surely win at the end❤️❤️ funny you are dearly loved"

mike_okyere said:

"Awwww Yaw Boateng. I pray the Jehovah uplift you again. 🙌🙌🙌🙌"

aljonssen said:

"I hate to tell you this but Gyimii no ɛyɛ na gyae"

