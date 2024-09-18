Bridget Otoo has criticised Michael Blackson for refusing to directly criticise Nana Addo and the current administration during his outburst about his Eurobond investment

The comedian recently took to social media to accuse Ghana of stealing his investment after he lost his $1 million Eurobond investment

The media personality had an issue with the comedian referencing Ghana instead of name-dropping the officials at the helm of affairs

Media personality Bridget Otoo has criticised popular Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson for not directly criticising President Nana Addo and his government after he lost his $1 million Eurobond investment.

Blackson recently expressed his frustration on social media, accusing Ghana of causing his financial loss. However, Bridget Otoo had an issue with his decision to blame the country as a whole instead of holding the current administration accountable.

The comedian said he bought the Eurobonds to help fund his school project in Agona Nsaba. He said his goal was to use the investment to support the tuition-free school in his hometown.

Bridget Otoo responded to his outburst, pointing out that Blackson should have addressed the individuals in power. She argued that by blaming Ghana, he was avoiding direct criticism of the government, which is responsible for managing the country’s finances. In her post on X, she wrote:

"Michael Blackson is talking about Ghana instead of mentioning Akuffo Addo and Bawumia. He didn’t hesitate to name JM when he had to drag him. Mtseeeeew."

Bridget Otoo ignites drama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yabulais said:

"They are the hypocrites who are not bold enough to speak truth to power. Did he not suffer a haircut and go ranting everywhere? God save us."

efya_queenstar said:

"Edey bore me, paaa. mention the names of the perpetrators you're there calling out a whole country."

cle0547 said:

"The way some of you are turning this into another NPP, NDC "debate" is very annoying. Who doesn't know that Michael Blackson is talking about the government and who doesn't know the government is being run by the NPP."

Michael Blackson cracks joke amidst saga

Despite his current dilemma, Michael Blackson still managed to crack jokes about it.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the comedian threw shade at Nigerian jollof rice, claiming the kids at his school would have to downgrade to eating it since he lost his investment.

His comment sparked reactions from netizens who were surprised to see him joke about his situation.

