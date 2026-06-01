Beverly Afaglo's husband, Choirmaster, has moved many to tears after he was spotted looking devastated in a recent video

The emotional scene emerged during a visitation by the Ghana Music Awards USA to pay their tribute to the late actress

Fans who came across the video have flooded the comment section to react, with many sharing their mixed comments

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Choirmaster of Praye fame was spotted overwhelmed with grief, as GMA USA stormed his house to pay tribute to Beverly Afaglo.

Beverly Afaglo's husband Choirmaster in tears as Ghana Music Award USA pays their tribute. Image credit: @cmdamusikbird

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, the Ghanaian movie industry was sent into mourning after news broke that the wife and mother had passed away.

Her demise came four days before her 43rd birthday on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The actress's husband and veteran musician, Choirmaster of Praye fame, whose real name is Eugene Baah, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional post shared to social media early in the morning.

The heartbreaking news of Beverly Afaglo's demise went viral on social media and sparked a viral firestorm as many Ghanaians expressed devastation over the news.

Many industry players stormed the family house of the late actress to pay their tributes.

On Saturday, May 30, family and friends went to Green Flavour Events Centre, Community 9, Tema, for the one-week observation of Beverly Afaglo. The event was an emotional one, which saw a lot of movie stars bursting into tears.

The YouTube video of Beverly Afaglo's one-week observation is below:

GMA USA pays tribute to Beverly Afaglo

In a video shared on social media, Ghana Music Awards USA sent a delegation to the family house of the late Beverly Afaglo.

The group, who were in their branded black T-shirts, were seen greeting the bereaved family and sharing some comforting words with them

They further signed the condolences book for the actresses, sparking admiration.

Choirmaster devastated over wife's death

One scene from the video of GMA USA's visit to Beverly Afaglo's house that has caught the attention of many was that of the choirmaster.

The Ghanaian musician, who was in his black long-sleeved shirt, had isolated himself in one corner of the room, looking very sad.

Choirmaster was overwhelmed with grief, with many believing he might be going through a lot.

The emotional scene has triggered massive reactions among fans who came across the video.

The Instagram video of the heartbreaking moment is below:

Choirmaster's emotional moment sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after the video of Choimaster looking devastated emerged.

Abena Adepa wrote:

"God, please comfort this man."

Yaa Henewaa wrote:

"A lot is going through him."

Nana Akua Sika wrote:

"May God strengthen and comfort this man. Aww."

Shanty wrote:

"He is crying paa oo...awwww....my heart goes out to him and the entire family."

Nana Ama Daniels wrote:

"This woman is so irreplaceable in the life of this man, God help him ."

Ghanaian actresses and actors storms Beverly Afaglo's family house to pay their tribute. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Beverly Afaglo's advice to upcoming female actors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of the late Beverly Afaglo advising young and upcoming female actors surfaced after the news of her demise went viral.

The actress's husband and music star, Choirmaster, confirmed the demise of his partner, with his raw, unfiltered grief sending ripples across social media timelines.

Source: YEN.com.gh