Michael Blackson has taken a hilarious swipe at Nigerian jollof rice amid his dramatic Eurobond saga

On September 17, 2024, the comedian lamented on X after losing his $1 million Eurobond investment

After a series of serious posts complaining about the issue, the conversation took a light-hearted turn

Popular Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson is facing a serious financial setback after losing $1 million from his Eurobond investment.

On September 17, 2024, Blackson took to X to share his frustration over the lost funds which he had invested to support his school in Ghana.

Blackson's school opened in Agona Nsabaa in 2023. He first announced the project in 2020, offering free education to children from kindergarten to Basic 3.

To help fund the school's operations, Blackson invested $1 million in Eurobonds, hoping the returns would secure the institution's future. However, after losing the entire investment, he expressed concerns about how to keep the school going.

In a series of posts, Blackson explained that the loss could affect the school's lifespan, and he might have to rely on charity to keep its doors open.

Despite the seriousness of the issue, the comedian found a way to make it humorous. He joked that due to the financial hit, he would now have to feed the school's children Nigerian jollof rice instead of Ghanaian jollof.

The joke comes as part of the light-hearted rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over which country has the better jollof rice.

Michael Blackson's jollof comment sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Michael Blackson's hilarious post.

mula9991 said:

"Good to know Naija Jollof is the 002 😂😂😂 Ghana Jollof 001 !!"

PhreePhyfe commented:

"Your money is currently being used to fund their campaigns. @MichaelBlackson Party Hia sika nti Sika nu ashi😂.. King of roast has been ROASTED"

aaronfalade said:

"Even with serious issues, you still do comedy.....lol you're goated"

Michael Blackson's film studio in Ghana

Michael Blackson had very big plans for Ghana until the Eurobond fiasco happened.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the comedian announced his intention to construct a Ghanaian film studio and asked Tyler Perry for help.

The comedian indicated that he wanted to help develop the local movie industry and wanted other investors to join him in his good cause.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

