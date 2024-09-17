Michael Blackson has expressed his frustrations about Ghana's financial woes, which he has become a victim of

He complained about his ordeals, which have cast fears over the sustainability of his newly launched school

His remarks have caught on, influencing many Ghanaians to revisit the poor performance of Ghana's finance ministry

US-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson has accused the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance of robbing him.

In a series of tweets, he recounted how his investments in the country have been run down to almost nothing.

Michael Blackson narrates how his investments in Eurobonds have left him clueless about his school's future. Photo source: X/MichaelBlackson

His woes have refueled the conversation about Ghana's status as a prime destination for foreign investments.

In 2020, Michael Blackson announced his plans to establish a school in Ghana. Last year, the comedian finally opened his school in Agona Nsabaa, which charges students no fees.

In a series of posts on X, Michael Blackson explained that he invested a million dollars in Eurobonds to help pay for the lifespan of his school.

The comedian added that his accountants advised him against the investment but he had confidence in the financial system which he deemed a mistake.

"When I bought the euro bonds it was paying 10% interest which will pay for the school and then Ghana kidnapped the money to use to pay their debt. Almost 3 yrs later tells me oh we are sorry but we can only pay u 1.95% and we will hold your money for 15 yrs. Smh."

The comedian established that Ghana had robbed him of his investments, forcing him to consider canceling his retirement plans and resorting to crowdfunding to keep the school afloat.

Ghanaians react to Michael Blackson's outbursts

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Michael Blackson's issues with the Ministry of Finance.

@Princeanokye07 said:

"This current government is wacky.... they've messed everything"

@Gbervu wrote:

"Please akuffo Addo, bawumia and ofori attah stole your money not Ghana"

@kwekuanansigh noted:

"Without details, this tweet may as well be a joke."

@IamJAREDABDUL remarked:

"The Ghanaian youths are cowards. The rich men are greedy"

Michael Blackson marks 1st anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Blackson had celebrated the first anniversary of Michael Blackson Academy.

He spoke to parents, teachers, and dignitaries who were present, drooling over how school is his biggest accomplishment. The comedian admitted that giving back to the community is what is most dear to his heart despite his strides in Hollywood.

