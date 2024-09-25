Darkovibes has promised to bring to light certain secrets about the Ghanaian music industry and said he would do so when he retires

The musician, in a conversation on Starr FM, said as an artiste, sometimes speaking out is a problem because it is seen as you looking out for your best interest

Darkovibes added that when he is done with his music career, he will set up a podcast and speak what he has on his mind

Popular Ghanaian musician Darkovibes has hinted that he will disclose some long-held secrets about the entertainment industry after he retires from music.

During a conversation on Starr FM, the Stay Woke hitmaker shared his thoughts on the challenges artistes face when it comes to speaking up, suggesting that certain truths are often kept under wraps.

According to the musician, voicing concerns is often perceived as an attempt to protect one’s personal interests rather than as an effort to address problems.

Darkovibes mentioned that once his time in the music spotlight ends, he plans to break that silence. He shared plans to start a podcast where he would spill all the secrets. His comments sparked reactions from Ghanaians.

Darkovibes causes a stir on social media

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

stonezyblackk_1 said:

"Say it now to save the industry. Your children maybe a victim bro ... Let save the industry"

ampofowaa1 commented:

"Say it now or forever hold your breath!!! U have nothing to say !!"

felimenz wrote:

"Shatta won’t do this. Say it now ooo yooo."

obaapa_yaa_ahenfua said:

"Say it now or forever keep mute"

papaayo_godisalive said:

"Why not now 😮 @darkovibes fearroo😂"

bizzlewale wrote:

"Why are you afraid 2 voice it out, or u afraid 😱 they will try to block you as they have done to the Shatta wale, but he still rains 🌧"

Fameye complains about the industry

Darkovibes is not the first to complain about the music industry and might not be the last.

Fameye also recently complained bitterly about the Ghanaian music industry. In a recent report by YEN.com.gh, the musician highlighted the lack of support in the industry and how artistes are criticised by their own countrymen.

