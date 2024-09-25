Ibrahim Mahama took to Instagram to reminisce about when he donated 20 police vehicles and three generators to the Liberia Airport Authority

The donation was made earlier this year in July, and according to the Ghanaian millionaire, he did it because Liberia was a second home to him

He shared a video of his visit to Liberia to make the donation and captioned it, recalling the beautiful moment

Popular Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama, in an Instagram post, recalled a donation he made to Liberia earlier this year in July. Mahama gave 20 police vehicles and three industrial generators to the Liberia Airport Authority.

Describing Liberia as his second home, Mahama expressed how happy he was about the donation. He shared a short video showing him making the donation during a formal ceremony in Monrovia. In the caption of the post, he wrote:

#throwback When I donated 20 Police Cars and 3 (1,200 KVA) Generators to my Second Home Country Liberia 🇱🇷

In the comments section of the post, many followers of the business mogul expressed their admiration for his kind-hearted nature. Ibrahim Mahama has often shown his benevolence over the years by making significant donations to various institutions and individuals.

Ghanaians praise Ibrahim Mahama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

prissddo said:

"You are just too much ,well done and may u be filled up where you took it from"

dumanyojustine commented:

"U r even helping more than president self. God will bless u more nd more "

wiaphejnr reacted:

"Two great men Ibra and Sam Jonah👏 the mining Big Men"

godly_god07 said:

"Good work Director. May Allah continue to BLESS and GUIDE your path always ❤️"

charitymensah_official said:

"And what will prevent me from not voting for JM 😂God bless you Popsy"

Ibrahim Mahama's son flaunts wealth

Ibrahim Mahama's wealth has trickled down to his children, as evident when photos of his son went viral recently.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young boy stepped out in style in photographs that popped up on social media.

The millionaire's son looked classy and handsome in a tuxedo, showing off a G-Wagon and Patek Philippe.

