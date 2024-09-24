Ras Nene, in a video, claimed that he would rather be with a disrespectful wife who is loyal over a cheating wife who is respectful

This statement came after the actor was asked which he would choose among the two options

The actor argued that he could change a disrespectful wife through communication and advice, but a disloyal wife was a no-go area for him

Ghanaian actor and comedian Ras Nene ignited debate after sharing his views on a question he was asked about marriage.

Ras Nene shares his opinion on a controversial relationship topic in a video. Photo source: official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

In a video, he was asked whether he would prefer a disrespectful wife who is loyal or a respectful wife who cheats.

Responding to the question, the actor stated that he would choose loyalty over respect. He argued that a loyal partner was more important than one who was merely respectful.

He argued that disrespectful behaviour can be addressed through communication and advice. He said he could find a way to change his spouse's attitude.

He mentioned that disloyalty was unacceptable. He noted that a cheating wife could not be changed. Ras Nene claimed that a woman who cheats could never be changed. He humorously added that living with the idea that anyone could easily sleep with your partner was too painful.

Ras Nene's answer sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yolo_icon1 said:

"A disrespectful woman is equal to a cheating woman because while she doesn't respect u, she can do anything bad to u"

young_king_panda commented:

"Any woman who respects you won’t cheat on u"

seth_airkow said:

"How can someone who respects you cheat? Question no dey make sense."

nana_prempeh_1 commented:

"If she respects u she wont cheat, all these una questions for social media is stupid!"

Ras Nene receives praise

Ras Nene recently received accolades for his kind-hearted nature.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Seniorman Layla expressed gratitude to Ras Nene for disclosing some beautiful gestures the actor made for him.

He mentioned that when he lost his YouTube channel, the actor helped him out.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh