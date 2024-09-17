Fameye, in an interview on YFM with Rev Erskine, shared his frustration with the lack of support in the Ghanaian music industry

The musician claimed that he was doing music at the same level as Nigerian singer Asake, with the only difference between them being support

He highlighted how Ghanaian acts get criticised by their own countrymen and are often underappreciated by other Ghanaians

Ghanaian musician Fameye has expressed his frustration with the lack of support in the Ghanaian music industry.

Fameye speaks on the lack of support in the Ghanaian music industry in a video. Photo source: fameyemusic

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with Rev Erskine on YFM, the Nothing I Get hitmaker stated that while his music is on the same level as Nigerian star Asake, the difference lies in the support each of them receives.

Fameye pointed out that both he and Asake blend their local languages with English in their music, yet Asake enjoys far more recognition and backing, especially in his home country of Nigeria. He said he does not see anything musically that Asake could do that he could not do as well.

The musician highlighted that when he travels outside Ghana, he often receives more praise and compliments for his work than he does at home. Fameye suggested that this lack of support from Ghanaians is a key factor holding Ghanaian musicians back from international success.

He added that Ghanaian artistes face harsh criticism from their own countrymen, discouraging potential investors from pushing money into their craft. According to Fameye, Ghanaian talents are often underappreciated.

Fameye sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ZINGA BA said:

"Aswear….he knows what’s he is saying paaa….if no be Ghana music industry wey bad like he suppose be the baddest musician for Ghana"

cecilbrown677 commented:

"That is how we all brought up so there's nothing new and nothing is going to change"

Nana Kwame Opoku wrote:

"What about the population dem plenty pass us compare to anybody but not a highly populated country"

Fameye drops new song

Fameye's claim is not just based on words—he has worked to prove his musical prowess. He recently dropped a song that went viral.

YEN.com.gh reported that the song he released was titled Very Soon, and many people were impressed. The musician announced the release on his social media platforms.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh