The beautiful of Honourable Samuel George has never disappointed with her looks at any official gathering

Vera George looked magnificent in a stylish ensemble and elegant hairstyle to support her husband during the ministering vetting

Some social media users have commented on Vera George's flawless look and makeup on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian entomologist Vera George is one of the wives of Ghanaian politicians with a unique fashion sense.

The gorgeous celebrity mother has impressed fashion lovers with her outfit selection as her husband was vetted on January 29, 2025 by the appointment committee.

Honourable Sam George's wife rocks a custom-made outfit at the at the ministerial vetting. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

Honourable Samuel Nartey George, the member of parliament for Ningo-Prampram is the minister-designate for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation.

Vera George looked exquisite in a short collared-sleeved top designed with black buttons that she paired with a long form-fitting skirt.

The style influencer wore a side-parted long, straight hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes to enhance her natural beauty.

She caught the attention of many fashion lovers with her expensive necklace, bracelet and gold watch to complete her look.

Ghanaians comment on Vera George's look

Some social media users have praised Honourable Sam George's wife for inspiring them with her outfit during the ministering vetting. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

amlevelyn stated:

"We are coming with full support 🙌🏻 ❤️."

he.is_swae stated:

"Congratulations Sir. Can't wait to watch this 🔥🔥."

kingkabs_kbt stated:

"Rooting for you!."

jayc_abeyie stated:

"Vetting mu El Classico 😅. I won’t miss this."

queeenn_eve stated:

"Finally, the vetting I have been waiting for 😁. It will be very interesting and educative 😍😁. Congrats Hon🙏."

belvin.ham5 stated:

"Can’t wait already!🙌🏼🦁."

justine_norvienyo stated:

"Goodluck 🍀 in advance,Hon @samgeorgegh 👏."

Check out the photos below:

Honourable Sam George praises his wife

Honourable Sam George has publicly disclosed that his wife is an industrious woman who takes care of him.

Watch the video below:

Honourable Sam George donates medical equipments

Ghanaian politician Honourable Sam George and his beautiful wife Vera George donated medical equipment to Prampram Polyclinic, Old Ningo Health Centre, and the Hearts of the Father Orphanage on his 40th birthday.

Honourable Sam George and his team looked classy white ensembles. The outstanding politician shared the video with this caption:

"I celebrated my 40th birthday by giving back to my constituency. I made donations to the Prampram Polyclinic, Old Ningo Health Centre, and the Hearts of the Father Orphanage.

"Having personally had need of a NICU for one of my children, my wife and I decided to set up a NICU at the Prampram Polyclinic. We donated a number of equipments including a Phototherapy Unit, an Incubator, a Radiant Warmer, an Autoclave automated steriliser, BP Machines, Patient Monitors and an ultrasound machine."

"We also made cash donations to settle the bills of ten mothers who had just delivered and gave hampers to support them and cash to the hospital staff.

"We also donated a variety of food items, toiletries and money to support the amazing work done at the orphanage."

"I am grateful to GOD for how far He has brought me. To Him alone be all the glory. Cheers to the next 40! 🦁🇬🇭🙏🏾."

Watch the video below:

Sam George's wife rocks a kente dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mrs. Vera George who wore Christie Brown's newest designs for her photoshoot.

Mrs. Vera George attended the presidential banquet and inauguration wearing two specially created ensembles.

Mrs. Vera George's sophisticated attire and haircut have drawn comments from several social media users on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh