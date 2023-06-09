Diamond Appiah has reported Naana Brown to the police amid their ongoing 'beef' on social media

Naana Brown was invited to the Osu Police Station on Friday, June 9, following Diamond's report

According to Naana, the police made her to write a statement and asked her to return at a later date

Ghanaian socialite Diamond Appiah has reportedly run to the police to intervene in her ongoing 'beef' with her estranged friend Naana Brown.

Diamond Appiah and Naana Brown, known to be friends on social media, have been on each other's neck in the past few weeks.

During the banter, Naana Brown released some audio recordings in which Diamond badmouthed and gossiped about some prominent entertainment personalities in Ghana.

Diamond Appiah caught gossiping about Afia Schwar and Tracey Boakye

Key among the audio recordings were ones in which Diamond spoke badly about her friends, Afia Schwar and Tracey Boakye.

So bad were Diamond's utterances about Schwar and Tracey, who together with her are known as the Mafia Gang, that a section of Ghanaians tagged her as a bad friend while concluding that Naan Brown had won the 'beef'.

Diamond reports Naana Brown to the police

But in an unexpected twist, Diamond has reported Naana Brown to the police. According to Naana Brown, she was invited to Osu Police Station on Friday, June 9, 2023.

In a video, she explained that Diamond had made a report against her and she was invited to come and write her statement.

Schwar & Tracey snub Diamond, show love to each other in chat

Meanwhile, the bond between Afia Schwar and Tracey Boakye has not been affected by Diamond Appiah's leaked audio.

Diamond's audio tape badmouthing Schwar and Tracey has led to suggestions by social media users that the friendship of the three was wobbling.

But Schwar showed love to Tracey after the actress dropped her first post following the leakage of Diamond's audio.

Afia Schwar angrily reacts after Diamond Appiah snitches on her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwar had dropped her first reaction following the audio recording of Diamond Appiah snitching on her.

Schwar distanced herself from Diamond and all she said in the audio, saying she was not interested in the nonsense.

