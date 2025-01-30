Viral content creators Akosua Diqson and her boyfriend Quecy Official are reportedly having a wedding

The influential online sensations who have been dating for over a year are yet to announce their marital milestone

Videos from what appears to be their marital function have surfaced on social media

Ghanaian content creator Akosua Diqson has reportedly said yes to her long-time boyfriend Quecy Official.

Akosua Diqson flaunts wedding ring after reportedly marrying Quecy official. Photo source: TIkTok/QuecyOfficial, Obremsmakeover

Quecy Official and Akosua have been in a public relationship for over a year. In a recent video, the TikToker showcased what many believed to be her engagement ring.

Well-wishes from fans have begun pouring in on social media but both content creators have yet to officially communicate their marital milestone.

However, Akosua shared a video on TikTok hinting at their union with the caption,

"This the day the Lord has made. And I hope my mum (Auntie Maggie) is smiling wherever she is at home. Sisterhood finally locked."

Akosua has also reacted to some comments congratulating her on becoming a new bride to Quecy Official.

In another video shared by the business page of the makeup company in charge of Aqosua Dickson's bridal makeup, the caption read "Presidoo is officially off the market."

Quecy and Aqosua's relationship

Last year, Quecy Official had an extensive conversation with actor Kwaku Manu on the latter's Aggressive interview show and ZionFelix.

The content creator officially admitted in both interviews, that he was in a serious relationship with his long-time girlfriend and had plans to become a couple.

In the interview, Quecy Official recounted his journey with Akosua who many knew to be a tomboy.

Quecy took credit for his fiance's transformation exciting fans about their commitment to each other.

Ghanaians react to Akosua's engagement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akosua Diqson's marriage rumours.

Tina’s makeover said:

"Is this real or behind the scenes…l don’t understand…omo see beauty ❤️🥰🥰🥰."

Amila wrote:

"If beauti was a crime, ako u would have been a criminal 🥰 this is beautiful to watch."

Ama🥰🎊💕Pretty remarked:

The way I open my mouth and shouted wow 😮. I’ve never comment on your post before, my dear you’re looking amazing, superb 🥰❤️😻."

Abigail Cutie shared:

"On behalf of Ghana Ambulance service, we say wow! Wow! Wow 😁🥰🥰🥰."

Afiapayback❤️‍🔥 noted:

"The people who bring Akosua to womanhood well done she go take am our men 😭😂❤️."

