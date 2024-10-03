Dancegod Lloyd has garnered significant traction on social media with his brand-new hairstyle

The Ghanaian dancer hinted that the decision to cut his locks would please his mother, Mama Dancegod

A video of him at the barbershop has thrown social media into a deep frenzy

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian dancer and ex-member of the DWP Academy, Dancegod Lloyd, has cut down his dreadlocks.

The locks had become the DWP Academy co-founder's signature look, especially after he severed ties with the renowned dance collective.

Ex-DWP Academy star Dancegod Lloyd cuts his locks ahead of a trip to Oslo. Photo source: Instagram/DancegodLLoyd

Source: Instagram

Dancegod Lloyd shared a video on social media of his transition from dreadlocks to baldness. The decision appears to have surprised even some of his closest colleagues and mentees.

On TikTok, the dancer jokingly established that King Promise influenced his big chop decision. He was the brain behind the Afro popstar's viral Terminator dance challenge.

Rumours about their fallout surfaced on social media recently, but both celebrities have yet to share the status of their close relationship.

The dancer has worked with scores of global superstars, including Beyonce. He is due to travel abroad for a dance gig in Oslo, Norway.

Fans react to Dancegod LLoyd's new look

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dancegod LLoyd's transition from locks to his new look.

trishawhyte91 said:

"dancegod pls do you know nkwanta?, the one our mothers use to fetch soup nu ,especially abenkwan nu"

shawnhilpowerhaus_freshfitness wrote:

"Finally,Olympus has fallen"

bigebez noted:

"Oh no don’t tell me king promise give u that stupid advice"

iamdjseank remarked:

"The internet won again , eiiiii 😅 l dey fear self."

joshvhid shared:

"Finally. “Those strands of dreadlocks” was hanging on to life 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

kwakuagenda added:

"This is how Akuffo Addo started,he didn’t know he would be this wicked in this type of hairstyle,you deɛ continue 😂😂😂😂😂but Labito he mess up oh,why he dey laugh 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Shatta Wale sprays cash on Dancegod Lloyd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale stormed Dancegod Lloyd's new studio at the Legon City Mall to surprise Lallipop, one of his mentees.

Shatta Wale gifted the international dancer bundles of cash, expressing his gratitude for his support.

The singer also invited Dancegod Lloyd to his upcoming event in celebration of his newly released album SAFA.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh