Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd celebrated after American internet personality IShowSpeed and an Asian woman mimicked his dance moves in a viral video.

Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd celebrates as American internet personality IShowSpeed mimics his dance moves. Photo source: @dancegodlloyd @ishowspeed

Dancegod Lloyd celebrates IShowSpeed mimicking his moves

Dancegod Lloyd took to his Instagram page to share a video of IShowSpeed and an Asian woman hanging out on top of a tall building during a live stream at night.

The video showed the Asian woman teaching the American internet star some moves from the dance challenge created by the Dancegod Lloyd to promote King Promise's international hit song, Terminator, on social media.

Streamer IShowSpeed, unfamiliar with the song and its dance moves, ignited laughter as he showcased his dance moves and sang the wrong lyrics.

The lady later asked the streamer if he had ever seen the Afro dance and proceeded to sing King Promise's Paris song, leaving him laughing in a chair.

The video excited Dancegod Lloyd, who acknowledged how influential he has become globally because of his dance moves. He also encouraged fans to believe in themselves and chase their dreams.

He wrote:

THE INFLUENCE IS CRAZY! GOD IS THE GREATEST 🌟🦅 YOU GOTTA BELIEVE IN YOURSELF AND JUST DO IT!! BIGGEST STREAMER LEARNING THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE FOR THE BIGGEST SONG!"

The choreographer also thanked IShowSpeed for platforming his dance moves on his streaming channel and expressed his gratitude to Killbeatz and King Promise for believing in him.

Check out the social media post below:

Fans hail Dancegod Lloyd and King Promise

Dancegod Lloyd's social media post triggered positive reactions from fans, who acknowledged and praised him and King Promise for their worldwide influence. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@Quophieparadise commented:

"You are him!!!!!!!!"

@RobertDzudzor commented:

"King Promise about to get more numbers 🔥🔥."

@lee_adjoa commented:

"You did that🤞🔥."

unkle_duke commented:

"This is big man 👊🏾."

@owenjhabar commented:

"BORN GREAT!🦅🌟."

JZynO addresses his issues with Dancegod Lloyd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liberian musician JZynO spoke about his fallout with Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd in a recent interview.

The Butta My Bread hitmaker apologised to the choreographer and begged him to reconsider working together again on his future music projects.

