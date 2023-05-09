Ghanaian pastor Daniel Obinim's family house at Heman in Kumasi has been brought down by a tipper truck

In the trending news, the tipper car was being towed from the Northern region to the Ashanti region, but upon losing control at some point, the tipper car fell off the towing car, running into the family house of the pastor

Three persons, including the mother of the popular pastor, have been reportedly injured and are receiving treatment

Ghanaian pastor Bishop Daniel Obinim's family house in Heman, Kumasi, has been collapsed by a tipper truck and injured some persons in the house.

In a report on UTV, it was reported that the tipper truck with registration number GR 7137-23 which was being towed from the northern region to the Ashanti region to be repaired, lost control and fell off the towing car.

According to reports, the tipper car was able to collapse two rooms in the family house of Bishop Daniel Obinim as it made a tough impact through a side of the building, bringing down the bricks and ceiling of the house in Heman.

Obinim's mother and others injured as tipper car runs into the house

It was reported that Obinim's mother, Ama Konadu, sixty-three years old, and a young man, Daniel Owusu, twenty-six years and a young girl of 11 years, were injured in the horrifying accident.

Daniel was stuck in the building since the tipper truck allegedly left him immobile as it settled on his leg. The injured family members of the pastor were later sent to the Gyamasi Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

After a few interrogations, the driver also stated that they were only returning from the northern region, as stated earlier but had no idea about how the truck fell off the towing car. The Ghana police have begun investigating the cause of the accident and are expected to make an official statement afterwards.

Watch the video of Obinim's family house raided by a tipper truck below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the sad news about Obinim's family

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured, while others seemed surprised by the unexpected incident

Church building collapses at Bortianor

Meanwhile, a three-storey building belonging to the Word In Action Church in Accra collapsed suddenly on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Reports monitored by YEN.com.gh said at least seven people working on the building that was still under construction got injured.

The church is located at Old Bortianor which is under the Ga South Municipal Assembly.

