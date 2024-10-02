Florence Obinim has bounced back from an over four-year hiatus due to her workload as the wife of a church leader

A video of the gospel musician's latest public appearance has surfaced on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for her and compliment her evergreen beauty

Gospel singer Florence Obinim has bounced back from her long hiatus. She performed at Sofo Maame Sarah's concert and opened up about her decision to stay off social media and the stage for about four years.

Bishop Obinim's wife, Florence Obinim, makes a public appearance after a long hiatus.

Source: Facebook

The gospel singer explained that her absence was to help her focus on the other facets of her ministry and support her husband, Bishop Obinim's efforts as a church leader.

Florence Obinim's performance appears to have marked a new era of her public life as one of Ghana's seasoned gospel stars.

A video of the Osoro Ne Me Fie hitmaker stylishly adorned in curve-flaunting denim pants has surfaced on social media.

Her appearance turned into a paparazzi moment as her admirers drooled over her evergreen beauty.

Fans react to Florence Obinim's appearance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Florence Obinim's latest appearance and paparazzi treatment.

_@T I A N A🎀 said:

"Initially I thought it was kyeiwaa"

Nana Adwoa Obrempong wrote:

"humble mom god bless Dr🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Charonzen noted:

"Those saying slaying so can’t she dress Asem oooo"

Daddy's girl remarked:

"I beg i wasn't part 🤣🤣, how can someone who is married be a slay queen, besides that's what the husband wants,"

Pamela Frimpomaa commented:

"If u dress well u are a slay queen eii..is she the cause of your poverty. You are pained . Celebrate people’s success so u can also be successful"

Muse Brown 🤴👑 added:

")suro ne me fie asaase yi so d3 ey3 akwatuo 😂 Dey own Royce sit there and joke with money"

Florence Obinim reaffirms her marital vow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim had pledged her steadfast loyalty to her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The gospel singer reaffirmed her marital vows despite the many controversies surrounding Bishop Obinim's ministry and personal life.

She explained that she started with her husband from scratch and would not leave him now that they were supposed to enjoy the fruit of their labour.

Source: YEN.com.gh