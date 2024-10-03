Jojo Mills of Efiewura fame, in a video he shared on TikTok, danced happily at his workplace to Fameye's Very Soon

In the trending video, the legendary Kumawood actor was neatly dressed in work gear as he jammed to the music

In the comments section, many Ghanaians expressed admiration for Mills and fond memories of his movies

Legendary Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills, in a new video shared on his TikTok page, danced happily at his workplace in the US, grooving to Fameye's song Very Soon.

Efiewura actor Jojo Mills dancing while at work in the US. Photo source: jojo_mills

Source: Instagram

Wearing his work uniform, which consisted of a red T-shirt, jeans, and a cap, the actor moved to the music with joy, showing his love for Ghanaian music even while abroad.

The video, which went viral, showed the actor still full of life and energy despite advancing in age.

Many Ghanaians took to the comments section to express their admiration and fond memories of Jojo Mills from his acting days.

Fans recalled his performances on Efiewura and in various Kumawood films, emphasising how much they missed seeing him on screen.

Jojo Mills warms hearts with dance moves

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Baffour said:

"You are a legend make us happy everyday🥰🥰"

Kelvin Tay commented:

"Pls your site manager is coming oooo, who say man no dey😂"

Billyman said:

"I used to watch you movies when I was younger 🥰"

PrincessDiana said:

"Eii osofo of efie wura...we missed you...Dad"

Black, bold and beautiful commented:

"Those days I used to scare this man 😂💔I watched his movie and he was a wizard 🧙‍♀️😊Aww"

Akua odo🇬🇭 said:

"You made our childhood days fun with efiewura ❤️"

king commented:

"😂😂Masa u are afraid of what u doing at work. Yet u doing it. Too old for this pls. Be serious with ur work oo Yoo😂"

Jojo Mills meets up with Eunice Banini

Jojo Mills is loved by many, including his colleagues. He recently met an actress he had a good relationship with.

YEN.com.gh reported that he and Eunice Banini went on a date in Accra and caught up on old times over the meal.

The video of the two Ghanaian movie stars excited fans who admired their bond and reminisced about their films.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh