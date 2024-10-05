Yaw Dabo, in a video, met a beautiful lady during his visit to Times Square, New York and shot his shot at the pretty lady

The diminutive actor met the lady through a friend of his who recorded him while he made conversation with the light skin woman

In the video, Dabo could be seen asking the lady very personal questions like her age while highlighting details about himself too

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo was spotted in Times Square, New York, where he struck up a conversation with a beautiful light-skinned woman. The interaction, which was captured on video and shared on TikTok, has gone viral.

Despite his small stature, Dabo approached the woman he met through a friend with confidence. The friend recorded the moment as Dabo made a bold attempt to get to know her.

Throughout the video, Dabo asked her personal questions, including her age, while sharing details about himself in an effort to create a connection. Despite his attempts, the woman said "no way" when her friend mentioned that Yaw Dabo was her new man.

Fans reacted to Dabo’s bold approach, with many finding the interaction entertaining. They commented on the actor’s confidence in shooting his shot with the stunning lady. Some also teased him for telling them he was 22.

Yaw Dabo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dave50 said:

"Who heard the white lady saying ‘now way!’ when the Ghanaian lady said ‘Daniella found a boyfriend’ 😁 She is already not interested."

ACCG ŤV🇬🇭 wrote:

"She go think say.., look at this young boy oo."

91zippy said:

"A whole CEO want to date you you say no by the next 5 years she would have to book an appointment before talk to him on the fone"

Migasty Darlington said:

"He's looking UP to you girl, don't disappoint him"

How diminutive stars get women, according to Don Little

Yaw Dabo is not the only diminutive actor who has an interest in getting women.

Don Little, in a report by YEN.com.gh, disclosed how he gets access to women despite his height disadvantage.

Don Little said it was difficult for men like him to attain love and intimacy, so he had to resort to using money.

