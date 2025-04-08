Albert S.K. Yalley, the son of the former Ghanaian High Commissioner to India, Sam Pee Yalley, has taken to social media to mourn his father's demise

In an X post, the young man said his father's death has left him extremely devastated and heartbroken

Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley was confirmed dead on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Close relatives of the late Sam Pee Yalley, Ghana's former High Commissioner to India, are mourning his death.

The former Ambassador to India reportedly died on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.

The son of the late Sam Pee Yalley, Ghana's High Commissioner to India, mourns his passing. Photo credit: @ASKYalley/X.

Source: Twitter

In an X post sighted by YEN.com.gh, a young man purported to be the son of the deceased Ghanaian politician, Albert S.K. Yalley, mourned his father's passing.

Albert stated that he has been devastated by his father's death, describing it as "gut wrenching."

The young man further indicated that he was preparing for an exam when he heard the news of his father's unfortunate demise, leaving him feeling extremely sad.

"Venting and ranting doesn't bring you back. But why for the second time should I wake up in preparation for an exam to this kind of gut wrenching news? Papa and Maa, you've left me messed!"

Who is Sam Pee Yalley?

Sam Pee Yalley is a Ghanaian lawyer and prominent member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Until his untimely demise, he was the President of the NDC Professionals Forum, a group of experts who believe in the ideals of social democracy.

Sam Pee Yalley reportedly died on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Mr Yalley previously served as the deputy chief executive officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) before taking over as the acting CEO.

Between 2013 and 2017, the late NDC member served as Ghana's High Commissioner to India during President John Dramani Mahama's first stint as head of state.

His passing is considered by many as a major loss to his family and the National Democratic Congress' fraternity.

Netizens mourn with Sam Pee Yalley's son

Netizens who came across Albert S.K. Yalley's X post took to the comment section to mourn with his family.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@kwameowusud said:

"Your father was/is a real human. Please accept my sincerest condolences."

@AdilSupremo also said:

"Dear S.K. Yalley, I was so sorry to hear about your loss. My heart goes out to you during this difficult time. Your Father was such a wonderful person, and I know how much they meant to you. If there’s anything I can do—whether it’s just to listen, help with something, or sit with you—please don’t hesitate to let me know. You’re in my thoughts, and I’m here for you. With love and sympathy."

@LildilzinS commented:

"Our sincerest condolences to you and the family, bro....Stay strong."

NDC figures mourn Sam Pee Yalley

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some figures in the NDC have expressed their grief following the news of Sam Pee Yalley's passing.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in a social media post, said Sam Pee Yalley was "a champion of professionalism in politics."

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, also said Mr Yalley's passing was a great loss to the party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh