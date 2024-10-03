Sista Afia has disclosed her interest in returning to the university but said she was scared of the experience

Sharing her thoughts on X, the musician mentioned that she would love to enrol at Southampton University

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians encouraged her to go for it and to set fear behind her

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has shared her desire to return to school, specifically to enrol at Southampton University in the UK.

However, she admitted that she is scared of the experience. The singer posted about her thoughts on X where she opened up about her interest in furthering her education.

In her post, Sista Afia wrote:

"Going back to University! I'm kinda scared 😳"

The admission sparked empathetic responses from her followers, many of whom encouraged her to pursue her goal despite her fears.

In the comments section, several Ghanaians offered words of support, telling her to face the challenge and reminding her that it is never too late to return to school.

Many fans expressed their admiration for her ambition to continue her education.

Sista Afia's school return sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

jacksoncreed60 said:

"@sista_afia wishing you the very best ❣️ come back with more hits because am a huge fan of you ❤️"

MosesAlabore commented:

"Ohh no worry ugo spoil there" '

O_giidi said:

"You can make it dear. But tell me oo, which university and what course are you going to read?"

natioonn said:

"If something scares and excites you at the same time, give it a try. People in that situation always win."

AJOELY commented:

"Don't u can make it, it's all about the mind set"

Sista Afia performs live with her mother

Sista Afia might be scared of school and hesitant about the journey, but she has no fear of showing off her mother.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the popular musician performed with her mother at an awards ceremony.

The duo engaged fans with the thrilling performance. Fans who saw the footage were quick to express their joy.

