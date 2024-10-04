King Promise sold out his first show in Tokyo, Japan and dropped a touching thank you message after

The musician took to X to thank Japan for receiving him and expressed excitement at his success

In the comments section, Ghanaians expressed excitement at King Promise's rise on the international stage

Ghanaian musician King Promise has sold out his first concert in Tokyo, Japan, as part of his ongoing True To Self world tour.

The overseas show marked a major achievement for the Afrobeats artist, who has quickly become recognised internationally.

King Promise thanks Japan for their support after his sold-out concernt in Tokyo. Photo source: kingpromise

Following the performance, King Promise posted a thank you message on X (formerly Twitter). He expressed his excitement about the milestone and thanked Japan for its warm reception.

The singer said the moment held special significance for him, as he had released a song called Tokyo in 2018. He added that six years later, performing in the city to a sold-out crowd felt like a dream come true for him.

The post went viral, and many Ghanaians showed their support in the comments. Admirers of the musician praised the artiste for the work he has done over the years.

Ghanaians praise King Promise after Japan show

BidemiSugar commented:

"I remember that song with Wiz.. congratulations KP"

FredrickAmpon19 said:

"International we go fly , continental we go chop 🌟 for a reason"

juniorkingpp commented:

"I am so happy for you. We will go higher always 🤲"

Flashclose said:

"Biggest artist... NO silly hype...no fake hype... But still making it big.... Like father like son..."

IsaacTagoe16 said:

"5 ⭐ for a reason 💯⭐⭐⭐"

Peestar14 commented:

"Girl say I take you to Tokyo 🦅❤️ I was there 🔥"

donspark_x said:

"Be like u don’t know what Dey go on for this country inside"

King Promise checks bodyguard during fan incident

King Promise is clearly reaching the pinnacle of his music career but has not forgotten about his many fans.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician had words for a security guard who stopped a fan looking to chat with him.

In a video, the singer walked up to the fan and apologised. The respect on display won the hearts of Ghanaians.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

