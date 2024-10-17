Shatta Wale, during a meeting with Vice President Dr Bawumia, asked him about his plans for people on the streets

He implored Bawumia to use pidgin language in answering the question, as folks on the street related more to it than English

The session took place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra and had in attendance various stakeholders from the culture and creative industries

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale questioned Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at a stakeholder meeting with the creative arts sector on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on his plans for helping people living on the streets.

Dr Bawumia tells Shatta Wale about the hardships he has faced. Photo source: shattwalegh

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale asked Bawumia to respond in pidgin, saying that people on the streets relate more to it than English. He wanted answers on how the Vice President intended to support those struggling in the country.

In response, Bawumia spoke about his personal experience with hardship. He mentioned that he had previously worked as a farm labourer, a taxi driver, and a cleaner, which gave him a good understanding of the suffering many Ghanaians face daily.

He also highlighted his ongoing efforts to help vulnerable communities. Bawumia mentioned his role as patron of Leper’s Aid Ghana, where he regularly interacted with lepers and supported their needs. He also spoke about his involvement with Mother Teresa’s Soup Kitchen, which provided meals for street children.

He said that his heart was with the people who were struggling and that his work with these organisations showed his commitment to helping those in need.

Shatta WaWale'suestion sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jalilu_06 said:

"Shatta wale for president mina Mino God bless you 🙏"

crissnicko2013gmailcom wrote:

"Eeiii Dr…😂😂😂😂"

hangman101_ commented:

"Solid question 👏"

Shatta Wale celebrated by Serwaa Amihere

Shatta Wale was celebrated on his birthday by one of his close celebrity friends.

Serwaa Amiher, in a report by YEN.com.gh, celebrated Shatta Wale as he turned 40 on October 17, 2024.

She wished him a happy birthday in a touching message on social media, highlighting their great friendship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh