NPP presidential flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, met with creative industry players at an event on Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Dancehall musicians Shatta Wale and Samini were seen engaging in friendly banter as the vice president spoke at the private event

The videos of Shatta Wale and Samini engaging in a friendly banter at Bawumia's event garnered positive reactions from fans online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Samini made the headlines after a video of their interaction at Dr Bawumia's recent event surfaced on social media.

Dancehall legends Shatta Wale and Samini engage in friendly banter at Dr Bawumia's encounter with creatives. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @samini_dagaati, @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Vice president and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia met with creative industry players at the Alisa Hotel to outline his plans for the sector ahead of the 2024 general elections on December 7.

Many Ghanaian celebrities, including Van Vicker, Kalybos, Prince David Osei, Praye Tietia, Samini, Shatta Wale, and others attended the event.

Shatta Wale and Samini engage in banter

In a series of social media videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale and Samini were spotted sitting together at the event.

The two musicians engaged in a friendly banter as they listened to Vice President Dr Bawumia address the issues confronting the Ghanaian creative arts industry.

In one video, Samini got Shatta Wale laughing after he jokingly referred to him as a talkative during a Q&A session. In another video, the two men laughed with each other as they conversed.

The moments between the two Ghanaian dancehall legends at the event indicated the close friendship between them in recent after their past feud.

Shatta Wale and Samini had a bitter rivalry for many years, during which they released several diss songs and insulted each other on many public platforms.

The pair ended their hostilities towards each other and settled their differences in 2019 by collaborating on a song titled Celebration.

Watch the videos below:

Shatta Wale and Samini's banter excite fans

The videos of Shatta Wale and Samini engaging in friendly interactions garnered positive reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

realdrumz commented:

"It was great seeing Shatta and Samini chopping it up. That's what brothers do 🙌🙌."

abenaboampongmaa commented:

"Shatta and Samini made me smile🤭."

nana_amankwah_kodom commented:

"I am only watching sake of Samini and Shatta vibes."

ayam_bornbless commented:

"Seeing Shatta and Samini like this make I Dey laugh hard 😂😂😂."

kafuiselasi commented:

"Great legends of the Ghana music industry 💙🇬🇭🙏🏾."

Vybz Kartel celebrates Shatta Wale's 40th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The SM Boss' mentor and Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel joined other celebrities to wish him well.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh