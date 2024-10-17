NPP presidential flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, met with creative Ghanaian entertainers at an event on Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The dancehall musician, in a video, recounted his experiences with individuals who live on the streets and highlighted their plight

Shatta Wale got Dr Bawumia to speak pidgin as he outlined his plans to change the lives of people who live on the streets

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was in attendance as the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia, met with some creative industry players at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The vice president organised the event to address the industry's issues and outline his plans for the sector before the December 7 polls.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale makes Dr Bawumia speak pidgin English as he advocates for street boys.

Shatta Wale advocates for street boys

During the event, Shatta Wale grabbed a microphone and shared that he was initially hesitant to show up and listen to Dr Bawumia speak.

The dancehall musician recounted his experiences with fans and individuals who make ends meet on the street and their plight under economic hardships.

Shatta Wale questioned the NPP presidential candidate about his plans for the 'street boys' if he won the race to become Ghana's next president.

Shatta Wale makes Dr Bawumia speak pidgin

The SM Boss generated laughter from the other celebrities seated as he pleaded with Dr Mahammadu Bawumia to answer his question by speaking pidgin English, a language synonymous with many youths in Ghana.

Dr Bawumia heeded the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker's request and spoke fluent pidgin, which impressed the celebrities who wildly applauded him.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale, Dr Bawumia stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Shatta Wale and Dr Bawumia's interaction below:

goddes_30 commented:

"U see sensible man who doesn’t fear face .. anything he says on he’s live when he meets u in person he go still tell u e mind .. simple 👌🏻.. u can’t buy him . 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

hossana__ab commented:

"It’s good question, Shatta thank for thinking everyday about your fans 🙌🙌."

abisco_tv commented:

"He didn’t say anything sensible about the Shatta Wale's question 😂."

richard_baiden_ commented:

"Actually, he didn’t answer the question properly."

josephjerryhanson commented:

"I am not a Shatta fan but this one has really touched me.😢❤️👏."

Shatta Wale and Samini engage in banter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale and Samini were spotted having a friendly banter during their appearance at Dr Bawumia's encounter with the creative arts industry players.

The two former rivals laughed with each other as they listened to the NPP flagbearer speak about his plans for their sector.

