Agogo Dompiahene Flies In Doctors From The US To Ghana To Perform Reconstructive Surgery, Video
- Chief Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, Agogo Dompiahene and founder of the Brogya Foundation, has welcomed doctors and nurses from the US to Ghana
- The first group of volunteers arrived in Ghana on Saturday, November 2, 2024, and were warmly welcomed by the Agogo Dompiahene
- The purpose of their visit is to perform reconstructive surgeries at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital under the auspices of Nana Brogya Sarpong
Chief Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, Agogo Dompiahene and founder of the Brogya Foundation, has flown doctors from America to Ghana for a health project.
American doctors to perform reconstructive surgery
The Agogo Dompiahene welcomed the American doctors and nurses at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Saturday, November 2, 2024.
The doctors and nurses he welcomed were the first groups of volunteers from Restore Foundation for Reconstruction Surgery, Beverly Hills.
The team would conduct free reconstructive surgery at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital in the Ashanti Region under the auspices of Nana Brogya Sarpong.
Meanwhile, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, CEO of Miko Plastic Surgery and founder of Restore Worldwide, welcomed the Agogo Dompiahene to the US in March 2024.
The purpose of Dr Sarpong's visit to the US was to join forces with the Global Excellence Award winner to embark on this life-changing health project.
Agogo Dompiahene welcomes American doctors.
Agogo Dompiahene visits Restore Worldwide in the US.
Reactions to the videos
Many people in the post's comment section applauded the Agogo Dompiahene for this life-changing initiative.
The heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians are below:
ampofowaa1 said:
"God bless them all … These are the REAL CELEBRITIES ❤️"
ceeto4u said:
"May their mission be successful. God bless them."
Scanty laments about the salary of Ghanaian doctors
YEN.com.gh reported that YouTuber Scanty lamented the salaries of Ghanaian doctors, saying they do not earn enough, considering the profession's high reputation.
The YouTuber said his friend, who is a doctor, earned only GH¢7k monthly, which, according to him, was not much in this economy.
Ghanaians weighed in on the matter, with some agreeing with Scanty's sentiments while others opined otherwise.
