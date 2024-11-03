Chief Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, Agogo Dompiahene and founder of the Brogya Foundation, has welcomed doctors and nurses from the US to Ghana

Chief Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, Agogo Dompiahene and founder of the Brogya Foundation, has flown doctors from America to Ghana for a health project.

Agogo Dompiahene flies in doctors from the US to Ghana to perform reconstructive surgery. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom and @nanabrogyasarpong

American doctors to perform reconstructive surgery

The Agogo Dompiahene welcomed the American doctors and nurses at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The doctors and nurses he welcomed were the first groups of volunteers from Restore Foundation for Reconstruction Surgery, Beverly Hills.

The team would conduct free reconstructive surgery at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital in the Ashanti Region under the auspices of Nana Brogya Sarpong.

Meanwhile, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, CEO of Miko Plastic Surgery and founder of Restore Worldwide, welcomed the Agogo Dompiahene to the US in March 2024.

The purpose of Dr Sarpong's visit to the US was to join forces with the Global Excellence Award winner to embark on this life-changing health project.

Agogo Dompiahene welcomes American doctors.

Agogo Dompiahene visits Restore Worldwide in the US.

Reactions to the videos

Many people in the post's comment section applauded the Agogo Dompiahene for this life-changing initiative.

The heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians are below:

ampofowaa1 said:

"God bless them all … These are the REAL CELEBRITIES ❤️"

ceeto4u said:

"May their mission be successful. God bless them."

