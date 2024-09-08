Scanty has lamented about the salaries of Ghanaian doctors, saying some of them take home too little, given the reputation of the profession

The YouTuber said he has a Doctor friend who earns only GH¢7k a month, and according to him, the amount was not much in the current economy

Many social media users have weighed in on the matter, with some agreeing with Scanty's sentiments while others claimed otherwise

Ghanaian YouTuber Scanty has raised concerns about the salaries of doctors in the country, saying they are paid too little for the work they do.

Scanty shared on social media that one of his doctor friend, earns only GH¢7,000 a month, which he believes is too low given the economic situation in Ghana.

The YouTuber's remarks sparked a debate on social media. Some netizens agreed with him, saying doctors deserve better pay due to the demanding nature of their jobs.

They argued that doctors work long hours, save lives, and face significant responsibilities in the country's poor healthcare system, making GH¢7,000 insufficient.

However, others disagreed, stating that GH¢7,000 is a decent salary in Ghana and compared it to what other professionals earn, pointing out that many people in different industries make far less.

Ghanaian debate on doctors' salaries

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Makavelli_0 said:

"Bro ebi bad ,Journalist saf dey take na Doctor,"

ysarfoboafo commented:

"This is true , going to school for 6 years and doing your housemanship for another 2 while paying that mad amounts as fees only to be paid 7,000 a month is actually criminal"

NexotinGhana said:

"Meanwhile some GRA & Bank of Ghana entrants are taking over Ghc10k"

Scanty starts YouTube channel

Scanty is taken his content creation skills to a whole new level by creating his own YouTube channel.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the YouTuber amassed over 81K views on his first video shortly after creating the channel.

Scanty was very excited about this development and opened up about what he seeks to do with his channel. Ghanaians backed his ambition.

