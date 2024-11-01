Daniel Darko, an old student of the Adisadel College, based in the Central Region of Ghana, has bagged a degree

Daniel was part of the 2024 cohort of KNUST students awarded various qualifications in the medical field

The Adisoc boy shared pictures of his graduation on social media, and it attracted reactions from his friends

An old student of Adisadel College (Adisco) Senior High School has achieved academic excellence at the tertiary level.

The young man, known as Daniel Darko, graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

An old student of Adisadel College graduates from KNUST medical school. Photo credit: @DannyDarko_DD/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

After six years of navigating through the rigours of university education at the medical school of the KNUST, the Adisco old boy bagged a degree in Optometry.

With this new qualification, Daniel Darko is now professionally equipped to practice as an eye care specialist in Ghana.

The elated fresh university graduate took to his X page to celebrate and express gratitude to God.

"I can only Thank God for this Journey.. 6 years of Optometry School was not an easy one but we nailed it. Doctor Of Optometry bagged," he wrote.

Daniel Darko's friends congratulate him

After Daniel Darko posted pictures of his graduation on social media, his friends and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

@JuliusADankwah said:

"You didn’t bagged just a degree oo you bagged a partner too."

@DannyDarko_DD also said:

"I'm still searching broooo."

@Afiasisterr wrote:

"Congratulations Danny."

@niicommey01 also wrote:

"Why do almost all the optometrists I've seen wear lens?"

Former beauty queen bags a law degree

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a former beauty queen, Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra with a law degree.

Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth was the winner of the 2022 Miss Navrongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Ruth, who is also an environmental activist and women's advocate, was part of the 2024 UPSA graduating class honoured at the 16 congregation on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh