Who is Dr Michael Obeng? Everything you need to know about the plastic surgeon

Having a unique path in a career makes one a global icon. Dr Michael Obeng is not any other doctor but a specialist in changing people’s lives. He has made headlines for performing special operations. As a result, the surgeon is one of the most sought after specialists in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dr. Michael attends the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine's 10th Anniversary Event - Arrivals at SupperClub Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Source: Getty Images

Michael K. Obeng is an American-based doctor who deals particularly with plastic surgery. He is also the President of Global Health Solutions. Moreover, the plastic surgeon is the Miko Plastic Surgery and Miko Surgery Centre director.

Dr Michael Obeng's profile summary

Full name: Michael Obeng

Michael Obeng Gender : Male

: Male Year of birth: 1973

1973 Age: 48-49 years old (as of 2022)

48-49 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ghana

Ghana Current residence: Beverly Hills, California, USA

Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife: Veronica

Veronica Children : 4

: 4 School: Prempeh College:

Prempeh College: University: Midwestern State University, University of Texas Medical School, Harvard Medical School

Midwestern State University, University of Texas Medical School, Harvard Medical School Profession: Plastic surgeon

Plastic surgeon Net worth: $8 million

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Early life

Dr Michael Obeng was born in 1973 in Ghana. He attended Prempeh College, a boy's educational institution in Kumasi, for his high school education. He served as a dining hall prefect in his final year of high school.

After high school, Michael joined Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, to pursue his undergraduate degree. After his undergraduate degree, the surgeon moved to the United States. He obtained a B.S. in chemistry and received his M.D. degree from the University of Texas Medical School.

Michael continued his education to receive a fellowship at Harvard Medical School, specializing in hand, wrist, and micro neurovascular surgery. In addition, he gave the commencement address in 2016 at his alma mater Midwestern State University.

Career

Dr. Michael K. Obeng attends the 3rd Annual Griot Gala Oscars After Party 2020 Hosted By Michael K. Williams at Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Harmony Gerber

Source: Getty Images

After his education, Dr Michael started his career immediately. He came under the spotlight after providing free treatment to a woman who had applied Gorilla glue on her hair. He managed to remove it successfully.

Obeng and his then-wife, Veronica, participated in the E! reality television series Second Wives Club in 2015. However, in 2016, he filed a lawsuit against E! and its parent company, NBCUniversal, seeking an injunction to bar the network from airing any episodes that include him and his children.

In 2018, Obeng made international headlines for successfully performing forehead reduction surgery. The surgery played a vital role in his media recognition. However, he was not yet through with making his name as he made headlines again in 2019 for successfully performing a rib removal surgery on Justin Jedlica.

Dr Michael Obeng has served as a plastic surgery consultant for various print and television publications, including Inquisitr, regarding socialite Kim Kardashian's changes in facial structure throughout her career.

Dr Obeng is the Director of Miko Plastic Surgery and Miko Surgery Centre in Beverly Hills. Additionally, the surgeon is the President of Global Health Solutions, a healthcare consulting firm that aims at bridging the gap between morbidity and healthy living globally.

To give back to the community, he started the non-profit R.E.S.T.O.R.E.organisation, which provides free reconstructive surgery and medical services to children and adults in African countries. In addition, the organization handles disfiguring deformities from birth, accidents, and diseases.

Through Dr Obeng, R.E.S.T.O.R.E. has completed over 500 surgeries since inception. Moreover, he has donated more than $300,000 towards the initiative. In 2013, he was awarded the N.A.A.C.P. Humanitarian Award for his work with R.E.S.T.O.R.E., together with Vanessa Williams, Loretta Devine, and Maxine Anderson.

Obeng was included in the 2020 Ebony Power 100 List for his incredible work.

Who is Dr Michael Obeng's wife?

Dr Michael was married to Veronica. Michael and Veronica were blessed with four children. However, their marriage did not work as it ended in divorce. Veronika is the 3rd wife of the Beverly Hills surgeon.

Michael and Veronica participated in the E! reality television series Second Wives Club but Obeng prohibited the airing of any episodes that featured him and his children.

What is Dr Michael Obeng's net worth?

Michael Obeng accepts an award onstage at the 23rd annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dr Michael Obeng's net worth is $8 million as of 2022. His wealth has been derived from his career as a surgeon. Moreover, he has acquired some wealth for his role with his wife in the E! reality television series Second Wives Club.

Dr Michael Obeng's fast facts

Who is Dr Michael Obeng's wife? He was married to Veronica Obeng, with whom they later separated. Where is Dr Michael Obeng from? He was born in Ghana. What is Dr Michael Obeng's net worth? As of 2022, Dr Michael Obeng's net worth is $8 million. Which of Dr Obeng's plastic surgeon works was first recognized? He gained international recognition for successfully performing forehead reduction surgery. Is Dr Michael Obeng currently married? No, however, he has three previous marriages. How many times has Dr Michael Obeng been married? The Beverly Hills surgeon has been married thrice. What is Dr Michael Obeng's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dr Michael Obeng's net worth is $8 million as of 2022. Why was Veronica angry with Dr Michael Obeng and Angela? She suspected them of dating despite Michael being married. Who is Miko’s plastic surgery director? Dr Obeng is the Director of Miko's Plastic Surgery. Why is Dr Obeng's Beverly Hills Miko Plastic Surgery famous? First, it is famous for being directed by Dr Michael Obeng and its processes.

Among the most sought surgeons in the world is Dr Michael Obeng. He is a plastic surgeon known for the R.E.S.T.O.R.E. programs. Through his incredible work, Obeng has received the N.A.A.C.P. Humanitarian Award.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about YNW Melly. He is a famous black American rapper, singer, and songwriter who came to the limelight due to his hit song Murder on My Mind. But unfortunately, he has been in the spotlight lately based on rumours claiming that he has been sentenced to death.

YNW Melly is still held behind bars. Nevertheless, considering his upcoming trial slated for early 2022, he might be considered and granted bail. But if he is convicted of the crimes he is charged with, he might end up spending the rest of his life in prison or face a death sentence.

Source: YEN.com.gh