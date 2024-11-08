Akosua Agyapong has checked Ghanaians who claim she is 70 years of age, clarifying that she was only 55 years old

The musician said she had been involved in music for 35 years, which made people think she was older than she was

Agyapong mentioned that whenever people meet her, they claimed they had been listening to her since they were children

Ghanaian highlife music veteran Akosua Agyapong has clarified rumours about her age, addressing assumptions that she was 70.

Akosua Agyapong opens up about her age in a video. Photo source: akosuaadjepong

The musician stated firmly that she was 55 years old, not 70, as some Ghanaians have been speculating.

Akosua Agyapong explained that she started her music career at age 20 and has been performing for 35 years. She acknowledged that her long-standing presence in the industry may have led many to believe she was older than she actually was.

The musician said that when people meet her, they often mention that they have been listening to her music since childhood.

She noted that these comments have contributed to the misconception that she has been in the industry far longer than her actual career span and wished people could recognise her actual age and stop making her seem older.

Akosua Agyapong's age comments spark reactions

Stephanie Benson speaks about her family

Akosua Agyapong's elder sister, Stephanie Benson, also went viral recently as she spoke about family trauma.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the entertainer shared details of her family's history of mysterious deaths.

Akosua Agyapong's sister also shared her own survival story and how she almost became a victim of the trend.

