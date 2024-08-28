Stephanie Benson has opened up about getting cancer and surviving her family's generational curses

The singer shared her family's history of mysterious deaths of females before their 50th birthday

The 50-year-old star shared her survival story and how she almost became a victim of the trend

Ghanaian singer Stephanie Benson has opened up about her harrowing near-death experiences before her 50th birthday.

The singer shared her story on social media, detailing her family's long history of mysterious deaths.

Stephanie Benson talks about generational curses.

In a recent video, the singer related to Akosua Adjepong said,

"My great-great-grandmother miscarried nine times. Out of desperation, she went to see a fetish priest who helped her conceive a child. She eventually ended up having 12 children. But she got sick at 47 and died at 48. "

The singer established that has been the trend for her great-grandmother and her mother, who passed on three weeks before her 49th birthday.

The Ghanaian artiste was diagnosed with cancer in her mammary glands. She shared her near-death experience on TikTok, saying,

"When I was 47, I got cancer. At 48, I woke up from a hospital bed just before my 49th birthday. My belief in God is stronger than any other power."

Stephanie Benson told her vulnerable story about how her faith in God helped her overcome her family's generation curses a week before her 53rd birthday to encourage others.

The Jazz music crooner is a mother, global ambassador and sister of Ghanaian entertainer Akosua Adjepong.

Fans react to Stephanie Benson's story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stephanie Benson's story.

ofori.vivian said:

"You're a living testament to God's grace❤️. Thank you for sharing your wisdom always"

barbarasafo wrote:

"Never paid attention to your videos but this indeed is deep. The same power that raises Jesus from the dead lives in us believers."

afua_mabel remarked:

"Every generational curse in my family be broken in Jesus name. God bless you for sharing this🙏🏽🙏🏽"

marian_aidoo_asabir noted:

"A strong-willed woman whose faith is undoubtedly... Very admirable!"

