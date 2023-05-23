Stunning veteran highlife singer Akosua Agyapong shared what it means to be a mother on Onua Showtime with McBrown

The mother of six said that women should take their roles as mothers in their families seriously

She also urged women to humble themselves, obey and teach their husbands, as well as their children

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian highlife musician Akosua Agyapong had much to say about how women should treat their husbands on Nana Ama McBrown's show.

According to her, a woman's job is to train and mould her husband into a better man.

Akosua Agypong made this statement when she appeared as a guest on Onua Showtime with McBrown.

A collage of highlife musician Akosua Agyapong Image credit: Akosua Agyapong Fan Page

Source: Facebook

Akosua Agypong explained what each letter in the word mother meant during her interaction with the host on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When we say mother, the M means that we maintain a home. When you are a mother, your home has to always been in order. Don't leave things lying around.

The O means you must be obedient. Some women don't respect their husbands, so their children think it's normal. T means we are teachers and trainers. As a mother, you are not to teach only your children. Teach your husbands too. Some men don't know how t oput their clothes together. Show him. Sometimes when things don't go well, teach him because you are his mother.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown and Akosua Agyapong's performance on Onua Showtime

The show started with a band as the hostess, Nana Ama McBrown, and singer Akosua Agyapong hit it off with an adorable mini choreography.

Josephine Aboagye wrote:

This show is the best.

Samuel Kofi Agyei said:

Great show.

Felix Ababio commented:

Everything about you is great McBrown.

Akosua Agyapong gives dynamic moves as she enters Onua Showtime set with McBrown

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Akosua Agyapong made her grand entrance on Onua Showtime with McBrown for their Mother's Day episode.

The gorgeous veteran highlife singer was draped in a shimmering red gown with sparkly silver trimming on the collars.

She entered with one of her popular stage dances, defying her 54-year-old body.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh