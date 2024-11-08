Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko has found love again two years after his previous marriage with Beatrice Owusu ended

The comic actor tied the knot in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony with a lady identified as Lydia on Friday, November 8, 2024

Videos of the couple's traditional wedding, which will be followed by the white wedding on Saturday, have excited the actor's fans

Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko, known in private life as Abraham Davis, has got married, days after his pre-wedding photos emerged online.

The actor, whose previous marriage with Beatrice Owusu ended two years ago, remarried in a lovely traditional wedding. The ceremony was held in Accra on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Actor Salinko gets a new wife two years after his divorce. Photo source: @poleeno_com, @sweet_maame_adwoa

First videos from the wedding have emerged online showing lovely scenes at the ceremony. Salinko rocked a green three-piece agbada while his wife, identified as Lydia, wore a yellow kente gown with green trims.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, gospel singer Piesie Esther performed for the couple amid cheers from wedding goers.

Another video shared by actor Don Little showed the groomsmen bringing items to the venue. Among the notable faces were actor Big Akwes and broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah of Peace FM.

See the video below:

The couple's traditional wedding is the first leg of their marriage ceremony. They will be holding their white wedding on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Methodist Church at Haatso in Accra.

Congrats pout in for Salinko

The wedding videos have excited social media users. Some admirers of the actor have congratulated him.

iamsandybintuu said:

"Congratulations 🎈🎊🎉🍾 to salinko."

iamsandybintuu said:

"So lovely 🥰 and beautiful 😍 awww 🥰."

kobby_6996 said:

"Bossu aka wo 😍😂."

Salinko's ex-wife remarries

In a parallel development, Salinko's former wife has also embarked on a new journey, recently getting married in a lovely wedding.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Beatrice shared photos and an emotional message on social media to celebrate her marriage.

Congratulations poured in for Beatrice and her new husband after she shared images online.

