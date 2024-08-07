Kumawood actor Salinko's ex-wife, Nancy Owusu, is happily married again

She tied the knot with a handsome young man in a colourful wedding ceremony

Congratulations have poured in for Nancy and her new husband after she shared images online

Kumawood actor Abraham Opoku Davies a.k.a. Oboy Salinko's wife, Nancy Owusu, has remarried following their divorce.

The beautiful Nancy got married in a colourful traditional marriage ceremony followed by a posh white wedding.

It is unknown when the ceremony occurred, but the newlywed took to social media to share images from her wedding.

Kumawood actor Salinko's ex-wife, Nancy Owusu, has tied the knot, one year after the divorce Photo source: @beauty_by_bow_22

Source: Instagram

One of the photos sighted on her Instagram page showed her posing with smiles with her handsome husband.

Sharing the photo, Nancy could not help but congratulate herself.

"Congratulations to me🙏🏽🙌🏽."

She also shared a video to thank her wedding guests and those who supported her marriage. The video showed excerpts from the traditional wedding and some moments from her white wedding.

Watch below for the video as reposted by Instagram blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Congratulations pour in for Salinko's ex-wife over her marriage

The images of Nancy Owusu's wedding have triggered excitement among her followers. Many of them shared their congratulatory messages for her.

ekerty_banks said:

One man’s meat is another man’s poison …. Congratulations beautiful

tess7175 said:

if you sacred of divorce you won’t get a good marriage 👏….Congratulations to you and yours 😍

bonsuakua said:

He makes all things beautiful in his own time. Congratulations Bee , God bless you home and make it fruitful

_prisyyla_sarps_ said:

Okkkkuuuurrrrrr 🎉🎉🎉🎉congratulations are in order. Nyame nsa wo mu 🙏❤️🎉

doro.thy.1428 said;

Congratulations Big Sis 🎉❤️May God bless your new home.may this smile never fade😍

Salinko and Nancy's divorce

Nancy's wedding comes a little over a year after Salinko announced their divorce. The actor confirmed in May 2023 that they had broken up after weeks of speculation over his marriage.

In a video interview, Salinko said the decision of his wife, who once extolled his bedroom prowess, to leave hit him hard and nearly made him run mad.

Their divorce happened just about six years after they got married. Two years prior, they had celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in style.

Source: YEN.com.gh