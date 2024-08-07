Global site navigation

Salinko: Kumawood Actor's Ex-Wife Nancy Owusu Remarries In A Beautiful Wedding Ceremony (Photos)
Celebrities

Salinko: Kumawood Actor's Ex-Wife Nancy Owusu Remarries In A Beautiful Wedding Ceremony (Photos)

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 2 min read
  • Kumawood actor Salinko's ex-wife, Nancy Owusu, is happily married again
  • She tied the knot with a handsome young man in a colourful wedding ceremony
  • Congratulations have poured in for Nancy and her new husband after she shared images online

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Kumawood actor Abraham Opoku Davies a.k.a. Oboy Salinko's wife, Nancy Owusu, has remarried following their divorce.

The beautiful Nancy got married in a colourful traditional marriage ceremony followed by a posh white wedding.

It is unknown when the ceremony occurred, but the newlywed took to social media to share images from her wedding.

Salinko's ex-wife, Nancy Owusu, has remarried in a colourful wedding
Kumawood actor Salinko's ex-wife, Nancy Owusu, has tied the knot, one year after the divorce Photo source: @beauty_by_bow_22
Source: Instagram

One of the photos sighted on her Instagram page showed her posing with smiles with her handsome husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the photo, Nancy could not help but congratulate herself.

Read also

Diana Hamilton and her hubby celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary with lovely video

"Congratulations to me🙏🏽🙌🏽."

She also shared a video to thank her wedding guests and those who supported her marriage. The video showed excerpts from the traditional wedding and some moments from her white wedding.

Watch below for the video as reposted by Instagram blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Congratulations pour in for Salinko's ex-wife over her marriage

The images of Nancy Owusu's wedding have triggered excitement among her followers. Many of them shared their congratulatory messages for her.

ekerty_banks said:

One man’s meat is another man’s poison …. Congratulations beautiful

tess7175 said:

if you sacred of divorce you won’t get a good marriage 👏….Congratulations to you and yours 😍

bonsuakua said:

He makes all things beautiful in his own time. Congratulations Bee , God bless you home and make it fruitful

_prisyyla_sarps_ said:

Okkkkuuuurrrrrr 🎉🎉🎉🎉congratulations are in order. Nyame nsa wo mu 🙏❤️🎉

doro.thy.1428 said;

Congratulations Big Sis 🎉❤️May God bless your new home.may this smile never fade😍

Read also

Nana Akua Addo inspires Mam Dollars' 50th birthday look, peeps gush over photos

Salinko and Nancy's divorce

Nancy's wedding comes a little over a year after Salinko announced their divorce. The actor confirmed in May 2023 that they had broken up after weeks of speculation over his marriage.

In a video interview, Salinko said the decision of his wife, who once extolled his bedroom prowess, to leave hit him hard and nearly made him run mad.

Their divorce happened just about six years after they got married. Two years prior, they had celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: