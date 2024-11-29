Kweku Smoke Breaks Ground For His Debut Concert AtGhud Park On December 18
- Rapper Kweku Smoke has introduced his new music experience, 'The Revival' to fans
- The rapper's debut concert will join a tall list of events fans are looking up to this December
- Preparations for the showdown have already begun, and tickets for 'The Revival' go on sale
Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke is set to close off what has been an unprecedented run this year with an iconic concert for fans.
The Revival concert comes off on December 18 at the iconic Ghud Park near the Accra Mall.
This year, the rapper appears to have done it all - two albums in one day, chart-topping hits, top-shelf collaborations and viral moments.
Kweku Smoke's The Revival concert promises to be a convention for his hip-hop faithful, who have been overfed with his compelling and relatable stories on wax.
The concert, which will take place on December 18, will feature pop music and a car show that embodies two main themes fueling his imagery: urban fashion and fast cars. Tickets for the concert have already gone on sale.
Kweku Smoke inspects Ghud Park
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kweku Smokw was spotted inspecting the Ghud Park ahead of his upcoming concert.
The Ghud Park has become Accra's newest music venue, hosting several events, including the Guinness Accravaganza.
He was spotted with influencer David Deuces, who rallied fans to support Kweku Smoke’s concert.
