Rapper Kweku Smoke has introduced his new music experience, 'The Revival' to fans

The rapper's debut concert will join a tall list of events fans are looking up to this December

Preparations for the showdown have already begun, and tickets for 'The Revival' go on sale

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke is set to close off what has been an unprecedented run this year with an iconic concert for fans.

The Revival concert comes off on December 18 at the iconic Ghud Park near the Accra Mall.

Kweku Smoke begins preparations for Kweku Smoke's debut concert at the Ghud Park in Accra. Source: KwekuSmoke

This year, the rapper appears to have done it all - two albums in one day, chart-topping hits, top-shelf collaborations and viral moments.

Kweku Smoke's The Revival concert promises to be a convention for his hip-hop faithful, who have been overfed with his compelling and relatable stories on wax.

The concert, which will take place on December 18, will feature pop music and a car show that embodies two main themes fueling his imagery: urban fashion and fast cars. Tickets for the concert have already gone on sale.

Kweku Smoke inspects Ghud Park

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kweku Smokw was spotted inspecting the Ghud Park ahead of his upcoming concert.

The Ghud Park has become Accra's newest music venue, hosting several events, including the Guinness Accravaganza.

He was spotted with influencer David Deuces, who rallied fans to support Kweku Smoke’s concert.

Zaama Disco concert moves to Untamed Empire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif has changed the venue for his Zaama Disco concert this year.

The show will now happen at the highly patronised Untamed Empire. The motive for the move from its beach venue to the vast open space is unclear.

Last year, the show's organisers, in their bid for expansion, toyed with Africa Lake. The concert's organisers and partners are hopeful that fans will enjoy an exhilarating experience this year with no limitations.

