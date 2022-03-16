Afia Schwar recently released a phone conversation between her and a man who handled kebab at her father's funeral

Schwar shared the audio to prove that she indeed bought a full cow to be used for her father's funeral

But parts of the said audio contradicts the claims and has led social media users to doubt Schwar

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has deepened the controversy surrounding the organisation of her father's funeral over the weekend.

Schwar and her family held the final funeral rites of her father, Augustine Adjei, in Kumasi on March 12 and 13.

Prior to the funeral, Schwar had left no expense spared as she went shopping for a cow to be used to prepare food at her dad's burial and funeral ceremony.

Afia Schwar claimed she bought a GHC10,000 cow for her father's funeral Photo source: @ghhyper, @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

According to a blogger who was with Schwar at the Kumasi Abattoir, she spent GHC10,000 to buy a cow.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mourners complain about food

But the claim of a GHC10,000 cow has been looked at with scorn on social media after loads of complaints emerged online that there was not enough food at the funeral.

A number of guests who were at the funeral of Afia Schwarzenegger's father registered their displeasure at happenings on the day.

In a video, some ladies who appeared quite disappointed said they were not even given water to drink even after donating money.

Afia Schwar calls kebab man over cow

In a bid to prove critics wrong and show that she indeed bought a full cow for the funeral, Schwar went live with a call with one Baba Sule, the man she claims to have handled the cow.

In their conversation, Afia Schwar asked Sule a few questions which led to the conclusion that she had bought a cow for him to grill as kebab.

Schwar contradicts during the call

But while at it, Schwar contradicted herself. Instead of mentioning that she bought a cow, she mentioned a sheep.

Realising her mistake, she came back to mention that it was a cow.

Listen to the audio as posted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Fans call out Schwar's contradiction

After becoming aware of Schwar's slip, some social media users have doubted her claims to have bought a cow.

frostnspice said:

"Ahhh but she herself just said Odwan . Eeeeet) oblayoo n33 p3!"

paulinaatadana said:

"Cooked n staged, like tornado said, if she really bought cow, she will video all, from market to slaughter house till the finish product."

misskalu2020 said:

"If you believe social media you are on your own oAFIA and Bobrisk no difference they can lie for the gram."

shennel85 said:

"Apuuuu .....where was the Chichinga stand ..... Ernest Ofori Sarpong ....Special Ice water kraaa u never gave it out .... Wofa k Babu gave you free chairs n Caponies .... the canopies n chairs kraaa wasn’t classic as compared to Mzbel’s own ..... she has no shame."

Afia Schwar shows food shared at dad's funeral in videos, fans say it's our day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had previously reported Afia Schwar has sought to disprove claims that there was a food shortage at the funeral of her father over the weekend

The comedienne shared videos and photos of bowls of fufu, banku, other foods and drinks that were served at the ceremony.

Schwar's videos and photos have stirred mixed reactions from social media users over how well she handled food at the funeral.

Source: YEN.com.gh