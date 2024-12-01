Police Begin Investigation Into Attack On Prof Opoku-Agyemang's Convoy

The Ghana Police Service has initiated investigations into the incident involving Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s convoy.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress’ running mate’s convoy, was attacked by a dispatch rider on her way back from a campaign event.

The police say they are investigating the attack on Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang's convoy in the Eastern Region.

According to preliminary reports, the dispatch rider approaching from the opposite direction allegedly threw an object at the windscreen of one of the vehicles in Prof Opoku-Agyemenag’s convoy, shattering the screen.

The incident occurred between Akuse and Kpong along the Akosombo-Accra Highway in the Eastern Region.

The police, in a December 1 press statement, assured Ghanaians it was conducting a thorough investigation to apprehend the perpetrator for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised concern about the security of political candidates ahead of the December 7 polls.

There have been calls for enhanced security measures for political candidates to prevent such mishaps.

The police have urged Ghanaians to remain calm as they investigate the matter.

