The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged Ghanaians to pay no heed to false election prophecies as they pose a threat to the nation’s peace and stability.

Speaking on behalf of the Asantehene at the annual prayer gathering on November 29, the Chief of Sewua, Nana Kwaku Amankwa Sarkodie, told the clergy to prioritise promoting national unity rather than inciting people to violence through prophecies that may cause unnecessary tension as the December 7 polls approach.

The Asantehene said Ghanaians must be intentional about protecting the country’s peace and ignoring messages that may seek to cause division and conflicts.

He urged the clergy and Ghanaians to disregard the false prophecies and embrace messages of peace and unity as the elections approached.

He emphasised that in order to build and maintain a stable and harmonious environment both citizens and religious leaders must work together to promote peace.

His call comes as various bodies, including schools and churches, have begun intensifying calls for peace as the election approaches.

Flagbearers sign peace pact

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and John Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), headlined the signing of a peace pact ahead of the elections.

The peace pact was signed at the Kempinski Hotel as the two political formations sought to commit to the country's best interests.

Before the signing event, Mahama assured that his party was committed to maintaining peace, calling it the foundation on which democracy is built.

“We in the NDC remain eternally committed to building a prosperous country in which the aspirations of all people can be met.”

Bawumia also stressed the importance of ensuring the elections were held without violence. He expressed hope that all Ghanaians would follow in the stead of the peace pact.

"I am certain of two outcomes: Ghana will win, and peace will win... Ghana is a shining example of a resilient democracy,"

Mahama calls for action after peace pact

YEN.com.gh reported that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has demanded that political actors stick to their commitments to the peace pact.

John Mahama said it is not enough to just sign the peace pact and not work towards ensuring peace.

He also chided journalists against spreading fake news by misinforming electorates about the elections.

