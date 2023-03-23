The wife of Rev Anthony Boakye has been denied the right to mourn her husband and perform widow’s rites

The church officials, after making this known to the congregation, saw excitement among them as they did not like the idea of the widow mourning her late husband

The widow, Maame Yaa Asatewaa’s denial to mourn is a result of her inability to be present at a family gathering during a meeting with Otumfuo’s ankobeahene

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the church officials, the families of the late pastor were present at Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu's Ankobeahene's residence to discuss the arrangements for his funeral.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, members of the Resurrection Power Chapel have shown excitement after their church officials announced that the ex-wife and widow of the late Bishop Anthony Boakye would not be mourning and performing the widow's rite for her late husband.

Church members jubilated in church after Reverend Anthony Boakye's Wife was prevented from performing the widow's rite Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The widow, Maame Yaa Asantewaa, who was expected to be present and ordered by the Ankobeahene, was not present for the family gathering.

The Ankobeahene ordered the church officials and families of the late man of God to prevent the widow from performing her widowhood rites.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The church officials also detailed that the one-week observation of the late pastor would be on March 30, 2023. They added that the dress code for the occasion is red and black, and this is to notify the public that they are in serious times.

Watch the video of Resurrection Power Chapel Members Jubilating below:

Reverend Anthony Boakye's church officials reveal the cause of death

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the founder and leader of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, was reported dead after battling health conditions for a few years.

The man of God was said to have passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, where he received treatment.

A statement signed by the church's legal counsel, Alexander Abban, chronicled the health challenges the man of God battled before giving up the ghost.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh