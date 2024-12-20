One of Dr Likee's protégés, C Confion, known in private life as Bright Owusu, has reportedly passed away

The reports indicate the comic actor and skitmaker passed on in the early hours of Friday, December 20, 2024

C Confion's passing comes just a few days after he was hospitalised, and Dr Likee asked for prayers for him

Actor and skitmaker C Confion has reportedly passed away days after being hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

It is unknown when the sad incident occurred, but the news of his demise has been circulating on social media.

Blogger Zionfelix indicates that C Confion, born Bright Owusu, passed away in the early hours of Friday, December 20, 2024.

Details of the actor's passing are sketchy. However, C Confion, one of the protégés of Kumawood actor Akwasi Antwi, a.k.a. Ras Nene or Dr Likee, is known to have been sick for some time.

Kumawood stars like Oboy Siki described C Confion's condition as near-death, raising concerns about Dr Likee's involvement in his recovery.

Dr Likee's boy C Confion hospitalised

A few days before he was reported dead, C Confion's condition became critical and was rushed to KATH for medical attention.

A statement released by Dr Likee's team called for prayers for C Confion's swift recovery. Despite the public perception that Dr Likee had neglected C Confion, the statement indicated that the management was taking care of him.

But barely 48 hours after being hospitalised, C Confion could not survive. Already, tributes have started pouring in for him.

Efiewura actress Little Mercy Smith dies

In similar news on YEN.com.gh, a leading cast member of the Efiewura TV series, Little Mercy Smith, a.k.a. Benyiwa, has died.

The actress' passing, announced on social media, was reported to have occurred on Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The unexpected news of Little's demise triggered sadness among a section of Ghanaians who poured out tributes.

