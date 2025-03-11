Sammy Gyamfi and his entourage, in a video, were spotted leaving the Parliament House after the 2025 budget statement presentation

The acting PMMC managing director snubbed an elderly woman, who praised him and attempted to grab his attention

Sammy Gyamfi and his entourage continued to head out of the premises despite the woman following them

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The acting managing director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Sammy Gyamfi has courted attention after a video of him snubbing an elderly woman in public surfaced on social media.

Sammy Gyamfi snubs an elderly woman seeking his attention at the Parliament House. Photo source: @cdrghana

Source: TikTok

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was among many prominent political figures who thronged to the Parliament House in Accra on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Sammy Gyamfi and others were present inside the legislative chamber as the Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson delivered the 2025 budget statement from the John Mahama-led NDC administration.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sammy Gymafi, rocking a fashionable suit, was spotted departing the Parliament House premises with an entourage after Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson finished reading the budget.

As the politician and his entourage made their way to their respective vehicles in the parking lot, an elderly lady mentioned his name and lavished praise on him.

However, Sammy Gyamfi ignored the elderly lady's remarks. She later stood up from her sitting position and began to walk alongside the politician and his entourage in an attempt to grab his attention but to no avail as they continued heading out for the Parliament House's exit.

The footage of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company's acting managing director snubbing the elderly woman at the Parliament House after the budget statement presentation marked his latest controversial public moment in 2025.

Sammy Gyamfi with his beautiful wife Irene Amankwaa at their wedding ceremony. Photo source: @jema_photography

Source: Instagram

On January 7, 2025, Sammy Gyamfi received a massive backlash after a video captured him leaving his wife, Irene Amankwaa, behind while heading to the Black Star Square for President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's inauguration and swearing-in ceremony after the NDC's victory over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

In the viral footage, the lawyer and politician was seen holding his wife’s hand at the entrance of the Black Star Square but abruptly walked ahead of her to speak to the media.

A day after the inauguration event, Sammy Gyamfi received criticism again after his wife, Irene danced with an associate during President John Mahama's inauguration dinner on January 8, 2025.

Irene, who accompanied her husband to the dinner, danced with the associate while Sammy Gyamfi attended to his duties as a key member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Below is the video of Sammy Gyamfi snubbing the elderly woman at the Parliament House:

Appiah Stadium interacts with NPP MP at Parliament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium interacted with an NPP MP at the parliament house during the 2025 budget statement presentation.

In a video, the staunch NDC supporter Appiah and Assin South constituency MP Reverend John Ntim Fordjour were very jovial with each other before the latter entered the parliament chamber.

Appiah Stadium and Reverend John Ntim Fordjour's interaction garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh